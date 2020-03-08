The city of Kigali has temporarily suspended all public events and gatherings at which many people converge a move aimed at preparing the city dwellers against corona virus which has become a global pandemic.

“The City of Kigali informs the public that events such as exhibitions, marching, sports and other forms of gatherings are all suspended effective March 8th until further Notice,” the City authority said via its official twitter handle.

The City Authority also says this suspension also affects those that had previously been granted permission for public gatherings and events. Similarly, International events that had been planned for March have been postponed until further notice.

Corona-virus which was first reported in China, has since spread to other continents in the world. Specifically, on the African continent the virus has also been reported in North Africa, West Africa and South Africa.

East Africa is still relatively safe but the governments in this part of the world are on high alert as the spread is mostly by travellers crisscrossing the globe via air transport and sea ship cruises.