The month of March will end in the next seven days and landlords are expected to knock on doors asking their tenants to pay up as has been the practice.

However, Pudence Rubingisa, Mayor of Kigali City has requested house owners to be very lenient with tenants in such a period devastated by the coronavirus that is already a global pandemic.

The Mayor was speaking earlier Tuesday morning on Radio10 FM.

Rwanda has so far reported that 36 people have tested positive with the deadly Covid-19.

Government has since Saturday officially signed out into a nationwide lockdown drastically closing businesses, markets, public gatherings, boarders, schools and travels. People are all confined in their homes and this has a massive negative effect on the economy.

Landlords in Kigali are therefore expected to soften while engaging their tenants that are currently not earning a penny and may not be able to meet their monthly rent obligations.

According to last year’s Commercial Real Estate Survey by the Institute of Policy Analysis and Research (IPAR Rwanda), rent varies in different suburbs of Kigali city. There are commercial rental spaces and residential rent spaces.

For example the survey found that suburbs of Kimironko, Nyamirambo, and Gisozi have the amounts for commercial space per unit per month at Rwf100,000, Rwf150,000, Rwf175,000, and Rwf250,000 respectively.

The survey also located that there is medium rent commercial centres including; Nyabugogo, Kicukiro, and Kacyiru with amounts ranging around Rwf250,000, Rwf268, 000, and Rwf300,000 respectively.

High rent centers include Kimihurura, Remera, and Nyarugenge with rent per unit per month of Rwf946, 500, Rwf341, 667 and Rwf311, 500 respectively.

With uncertainty over the length of stay of this pandemic, a lot of businesses have been affected and simultaneously incomes of residents have been negatively affected.