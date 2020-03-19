Rwanda Trade Ministry has cautioned shopkeepers against charging exorbitant prices on commodities contrary to the recent government directives.

“We continue to urge the business community to abide by the law and stop unlawful hiking of prices,” the Ministry said after conducting inspections.

“Following inspections conducted in the City of Kigali, as provided by the Competition and Consumer Protection laws, which found abnormal increase in prices of some products, the following measures have been taken,” the Ministry said on Thursday.

Prices of soap, sugar, rice, salt and many other commodities have been on the high rise since the government cautioned the public against public gatherings and other measures aimed at curbing the spread of Coronavirus.

This state of affairs had led to speculation and several traders hiking commodity prices. However, the government issued a warning against the price hikes and published a list of commodities and their prices that should be adhered to.

For example, a 25-kg sack of rice that previously cost Rwf18000 has can now be found in the range of Rwf29000.

“Unless they provide us with a telephone number to inform them of what we are experiencing things are not easy,” Ingabire Alice said after she bought a sack of rice.

The Ministry said it had conducted an investigation into this abnormal practice and those found in error have been punished.

“Businesses have been fined and some have been instructed to temporarily suspend their business activities,” The trade Ministry said via Twitter.

The Ministry added that these inspections will continue and “we will keep on updating the general public on the outcomes.”

Reports from upcountry also indicate that prices have also been hiked and various goods are not affordable.