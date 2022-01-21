Sports
Kessié Coming in, Ndombele leaving Tottenham
Franck Kessié currently larging it up at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast, for whom he scored on Thursday as they guaranteed qualification for the knockout stages, eliminating reigning champions Algeria in the process, could be on his way to the Premier League.
Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make Milan a decent offer for the 25-year-old midfielder before the January window closes, in the hope of avoiding an unseemly bidding war for his services with Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires in the summer.
Spurs see Kessie as the ideal replacement for Tanguy Ndombele, who looks increasingly likely to go on loan to PSG, in a deal which could include an option for the runaway Ligue 1 leaders to buy at the end of the season.
Newcastle United remain interested in bringing Jesse Lingard on loan to St James’ Park until the end of the season and have made a new and improved offer after having a previous one rejected.
Lingard is reported to be interested in the move but Manchester United want to cash in with a permanent deal for the 29-year-old, who will be a free agent in June.
Newcastle are also reported to have submitted a £14.5m for Bayer Leverkusen’s Dutch left-back Mitchel Bakker and are inching closer to completing their £30m deal for Sevilla central defender Diego Carlos, despite facing competition from another unnamed Premier League club.
With Bernd Leno also rumoured to be off to Tyneside, Arsenal will try to sign New England Revolution’s Matt Turner as a replacement for their reserve goalkeeper.
After returning home early from Afcon following the detection of heart lesions after testing positive for Covid, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has taken to Instagram to provide fans with a medical update.
“Hi guys, I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I’m very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I’m completely healthy!!” he or one of his people wrote in a message accompanied by a beaming Pierre giving a thumbs-up in the gym.
“Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I’m already back at it.”
The news will be welcomed by Milan, Juventus, PSG, Marseille and Sevilla, who are all interested in taking the out-of-favour Gabon international on loan.
Watch out For Arsenals 16-year-old Lino Da Cruz Sousa
Arsenal have completed the signing of 16-year-old Lino Da Cruz Sousa, Taarifa Sports desk understands.
The left back, who is of Brazilian heritage, played two years above his age group for West Brom Under-18’s last season and has been earmarked as a potential star of the future by those within London Colney.
Sousa will turn 17 later this month and has already trained with his new teammates.
According to West Brom’s official website, Sousa is a widely versatile left back who has caught the attention of several Premier League sides due to his fantastic dribbling ability and close control.
The youngster was called up for an England training camp in March 2020 and he’s gone on to represent the Young Lions at under-15 and 16 level.
In addition to featuring in a higher age group for West Brom, the left back started a Premier League 2 match against Newcastle in February 2021.
“Lino’s an athletic full-back, reads the game well, has a lovely left foot and it’s not often a 16-year-old plays an entire season with the 18s, but that’s credit to him because he has so much potential,” said West Brom under-18’s coach Peter Gilbert.
Academy chief Per Mertesacker had earmarked the left back position as one particular area where the Gunners need to strengthen at academy level.
Meanwhile, Arsenal have made available several academy players for loan in January.
Tim Akinola, Zak Swanson, James Olayinka and Ryan Alebiosu are among the players set for the next stage of their development, with Folarin Balogun putting the finishing touches to his Middlesbrough loan move on Monday afternoon.
John McGinn Moving to Manchester United
Manchester United are a little bit further into the process of getting their house in order. To this end, they want Aston Villa heartbeat John McGinn, Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and/or RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara.
Manchester United, as it would seem they’re in for a fourth midfielder, Denis Zakaria of Borussia Mönchengladbach. Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are all threatening to ruin that particular plan.
Newcastle United are the third – and longest-serving – members of the Shambolic Big Club Club. Today’s attempt to extricate themselves from the mess they’ve created comes in the form of a £25m offer for Duvan Zapata. Atalanta want nearly double that for the Colombian striker.
Everton are all over the shop. Having sacked Rafa Benitez after laying off all the folk he didn’t want, they’ve been rebuffed in their efforts to force the Belgian FA into sharing Roberto Martínez. They’re now considering José Mourinho, for goodness sake.
And now there are reports claiming owner Farhad Moshiri is considering upping sticks and cutting his losses.
Given the pig’s lug he’s made of the last six managerial appointments, some may be quite sanguine about that particular prospect, but while it wouldn’t necessarily hinder, it wouldn’t necessarily help, either. And Everton could do with some help right now.
Tanzania To Host Africa’s Biggest Golf Tournament In 2022
It is also expected to help promote the region as tourist destination.
Dr Damas Ndumbaro, Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism in Tanzania, said that, “Tanzania’s Tourism is one of the main pillars of our economy.
Golf has been identified as a major catalyst for tourism development globally. The launch of the Challenge Tour tournament will go a long way in developing golf tourism to showcase our unparalleled natural attractions.”
Chris Martin, Chairman of the Tanzania Golf Union, said: “We are excited and very grateful to the Government, in particular the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, for making the dream of bringing the Challenge Tour to Tanzania a reality. This will go a long way to promoting golf tourism in our country.”
“Golf is played by over 60 million people and the global market is close to US$15 billion. Tanzania has got all the ingredients to tap into this market through golf tourism,”
Jamie Hodges, Head of Challenge Tour, said: “It is incredibly exciting to welcome the Mount Kilimanjaro Klassic onto our schedule for the first time as Tanzania becomes the 52nd country to stage a Challenge Tour event. Our thanks must go to the promoter, International Sports Management, for their work in bringing this event to fruition, as well as the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism in Tanzania, the Tanzania Golf Union, the Tanzania Tourism Board and our friends and partners at the Sunshine Tour.
“Through our collaboration and teamwork, we will showcase the beauty of Tanzania worldwide and our members will be treated to a first-class tournament and an event that will be eagerly anticipated on the Challenge Tour schedule.”
Thomas Abt, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour, said: “We are very excited about the opportunity to not only provide our members with more playing opportunities on the Challenge Tour, but also to be a part of the growth of the game in new regions throughout Africa. It has long been our focus as the Sunshine Tour to help facilitate the growth of golf on the continent, and we’re proud to be able to take this important step towards that goal in Tanzania.”
Chubby Chandler, Chief Executive Officer of ISM, said: “We’re delighted to be involved with the Mount Kilimanjaro Klassic. After establishing the Turkish Airlines Open and the Cyprus Open, this is another new country for us. It’s very exciting and a great opportunity for Tanzania. There’s so much talk of ‘growing the game’ in sport nowadays, but that really is the case here and we are sure that establishing the Mount Kilimanjaro Klassic will build golf in Tanzania as well as showing what a beautiful country it is to potential tourists around the world.”
Meanwhile, the tournament will be organised by ISM in partnership with Golf&More LTD.
Gold&More LTD represents ISM in Africa, and mainly mobilises technical and professional expertise to organise events secured by ISM on the continent.
