Kenya’s Safaricom To Establish 250 Sites For 5G

In Kenya, access to super fast internet is being made much easier for the country’s urban dwellers.

A leading telco, Safaricom, wants to raise fifth-generation (5G) sites by up to 17 times by the end of the year, making the superfast services available to more subscribers in urban centres.

Chief Finance Officer Dilip Pal said, “When we started, we had about 15 sites where we have had the signal as we speak. This is expected to go up to about 100-250 sites by the end of the year.”

However, Safaricom insists the technology will still be on trial basis and will not account for the big part of its capital spending for now.

According to latest statistics from Safaricom, by the end of March, this telco had 5,526 2G base stations and 5,500 for 3G. Those of 4G grew 24.1% to 5,387 indicating that the telco is also deepening the focus on fourth generation sites.

Many of Kenya’s customers are still on 3G despite prices of cheapest 4G handsets now averaging at between U$46.49 and U$55.79.

Currently, 5G phones in Kenyan market are few and expensive. For instance, Huawei Mate 30 Pro retails at about U$ 650 while the Huawei P40 goes for U$900.

Dilip Pal says the expansion will equip more individuals and enterprises with 5G for use at work, home and when on the move, helping Safaricom to tap into the burgeoning mobile internet use in the country.