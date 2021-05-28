Tech
Kenya’s Safaricom To Establish 250 Sites For 5G
In Kenya, access to super fast internet is being made much easier for the country’s urban dwellers.
A leading telco, Safaricom, wants to raise fifth-generation (5G) sites by up to 17 times by the end of the year, making the superfast services available to more subscribers in urban centres.
Chief Finance Officer Dilip Pal said, “When we started, we had about 15 sites where we have had the signal as we speak. This is expected to go up to about 100-250 sites by the end of the year.”
However, Safaricom insists the technology will still be on trial basis and will not account for the big part of its capital spending for now.
According to latest statistics from Safaricom, by the end of March, this telco had 5,526 2G base stations and 5,500 for 3G. Those of 4G grew 24.1% to 5,387 indicating that the telco is also deepening the focus on fourth generation sites.
Many of Kenya’s customers are still on 3G despite prices of cheapest 4G handsets now averaging at between U$46.49 and U$55.79.
Currently, 5G phones in Kenyan market are few and expensive. For instance, Huawei Mate 30 Pro retails at about U$ 650 while the Huawei P40 goes for U$900.
Dilip Pal says the expansion will equip more individuals and enterprises with 5G for use at work, home and when on the move, helping Safaricom to tap into the burgeoning mobile internet use in the country.
In Burundi, Phone Data Gets Stolen Without Your Knowledge
Subscribers to Lumitel a telecom operator in Burundi require to keep extremely alert and their eyes wide open to track how data on their phones is sucked out without their permission or prompt.
Lumitel Burundi owns the largest network infrastructure in Burundi and the pioneer in universalizing the 3G and 4G network and smartphones in Burundi.
However, there are several complaints from subscribers about Lumitel’s bad service. subscribers claim that once they top-up 4G data, it gets sucked quickly before the required time or even without consuming it.
Lumitel has published an action list that would explain the rapid exhaustion of the internet without users realizing it, including automatic system and application updates, mobile hotspot, l ‘auto synchronization of accounts and internet sharing.
Willy Nyamitwe a communications officer at the presidency has not been left out, he is also a frustrated subscriber to Lumitel.
Nyamitwe, showed screenshots he took with his mobile phone to illustrate the voluntary or involuntary malfunction of lumitel.
“I wanted to have some. a pure heart. Every time I loaded 1 GB for 1,000 Burundian francs for 24 hours, it would last a few minutes and run out. I have charged several times, I have monitored my iPhone activity and the result is clear: something is wrong,” he wrote on his twitter account.
He also sounded the alert: “I invite the ARCT (Telecommunications Regulatory and Control Agency) to take a closer look at this situation to protect consumers,” he said.
According to Samuel Muhizi, director general of ARCT, an analysis is underway and the results will be released shortly.
Nigerian Energy Firm Installs 950kW Solar System For Bottling Plant
Starsight Energy, the leading African Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) solar power provider, has completed a 950kW solar system for the Big Bottling Company plant in Ogun State, Nigeria.
This installation is Starsight’s largest solar solution in Nigeria to date and shows the potential of sustainable power for Nigerian industry.
The Big Bottling Company’s Nigerian plant produces Big Cola, Big Orange, and other popular Nigerian drinks.
The planned doubling of the plant’s production rate required diversification of its energy supply, and Starsight Energy was approached to design a solution.
Utilizing the available roof space on the Big Bottling plant, Starsight’s engineering team designed a rooftop solar solution that is fully integrated into the plant’s existing natural gas power infrastructure.
Starsight’s technology-enabled system will offset the customer’s gas consumption during peak solar production, thereby enabling the plant to reduce its gas usage.
The system will help Big Bottling Company offset 11,743 tons of CO2 over the project’s ten-year lifetime.
These savings will help the company keep its commitment to protecting the environment. Prahlad K. Gangadharan, CEO of Big Bottling Company, commented, “we were motivated to expand production at our primary Nigerian plant in a sustainable way and Starsight have delivered an excellent solution.”
“Their system integrates into our existing power infrastructure and was designed, installed, and brought online in just five months. We look forward to generating green energy and reducing our carbon emissions, and we know we can rely on Starsight’s lifetime service guarantee.” Tony Carr, Starsight Energy CEO, added.
This project demonstrates the scale at which Starsight can design and deploy solar solutions for industrial clients.
Whether it’s a 100% solar or hybrid system, our systems guarantee seamless integration, 99.9% uptime, and significant reduction in CO2 emissions.
“We are proud of our world-class engineering team for designing and deploying this large-scale solar solution, and we look forward to installing similar systems for our industrial clients in Nigeria and Ghana, as well as in our new markets in Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda,” he said.
Tech: Importance Of Security Culture In Zero Trust Security Models
During a preview of this year’s RSA conference, a team from Orange Cyberdefense demonstrated a range of pretty scary scenarios of what can happen when malicious actors take control over a user’s home router.
These range from duping users into downloading payloads dressed up as fake VPN software updates, capturing user’s credentials or redirecting traffic that should be going over the VPN to the threat actor.
Typically, home routers are outside of the enterprise security control and often not very well protected. The majority of people trust their ISP to set up their home access points for them, frequently resulting in default settings such as admin/admin credentials. Home routers are frequently attacked by criminal and state actors alike.
Despite the easing of lockdown restrictions, many people are still working from home and will do so for the foreseeable future – connecting to the internet and their corporate networks via their private home routers and Wi-Fi access points.
The increasing complexity of delivering services to this highly distributed user base, many of which connect via untrusted devices, coupled with an evolving threat landscape, is highlighting the importance of Zero Trust security.
Zero Trust is a security model based on a set of design principles that assumes that a breach is inevitable or has likely already occurred.
Zero Trust architectures limit access to only what is needed, repeatedly check whether users, devices, services or network components should be trusted and monitor for malicious or abnormal activity.
It is more than just a technology architecture though; it is a long-term philosophy and requires a mindset change amongst everyone involved.
To succeed, it is essential to create a security culture that embraces Zero Trust. This means broadening the conversation and explaining Zero Trust principles to business leaders, IT administrators and general users. Trust is an important component of doing business, so the context of Zero Trust has to be explained in a positive way.
It is not about not trusting individuals, but rather about the reducing the potential likelihood and limiting the impact of a breach, as well as damage control if or when devices, networks or identities are compromised.
To effectively mature your security culture, you have to positively influence it. People generally want to do the right thing, but instilling fear and uncertainty does not empower them.
You have to inspire trust in order to succeed with Zero Trust. This means creating a security culture program that not only raises awareness for the importance of security and Zero Trust concepts, but enables people to take responsibility for their participation in the security program.
For example, educate your employees on how to spot, report and get help when they see suspicious activity, to be extra vigilant of social engineering attacks while working from home, and the necessity of reducing their privileges as part of the Zero Trust roll out.
