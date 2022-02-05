Politics
Kenya’s Ruling Party Will No Field Presidential Candidate
The ruling Jubilee Party will not field a presidential candidate in the August 9, elections, a party’s parliamentary group meeting held at State House, Nairobi, has resolved.
The move clears the path for the ODM leader Raila Odinga who has been courting the ruling outfit since the March 9, 2018, Handshake.
Jubilee, that is closely working with the ODM leader, is expected to endorse him for the presidency at the National Delegates Conference scheduled for February 25 and 26.
A statement by the party’s secretary-general Raphael Tuju disclosed that the party will back a presidential candidate with who they share common ideals.
“The meeting resolved that Jubilee will not field a presidential candidate for 2022. It was resolved that the party will support a presidential candidate with whom we share common ideals, who will treat us with respect and with whom we can form the next government as an ‘Anchor Partner’, to continue with the work done in the last 10 years,” Tuju said in a statement.
Though they did not openly declare that Raila is the man they will back, comments by senior party officials have alluded to the ruling outfit endorsing the ODM leader.
Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe had announced last week they will have a twin NDC alongside ODM that will culminate in announcing Raila at Nyayo National Stadium as the joint presidential candidate.
Kieni MP Kanini Kega on Thursday disclosed to the Star that Friday’s meeting was to draft a plan that will guide on how the ruling outfit will join the Azimio La Umoja movement.
“This meeting will be providing a road map for our Jubilee party and of course. The party leader will be providing guidance on our joining Azimio La Umoja movement,” Kega said ahead.
The PG meeting also agreed on modalities of revamping the party with the president promising to hit the ground running in a bid to ensure the outfit bags a majority seat in the August 9, elections.
“We have been working, wakati wa siasa umefika,” Uhuru said as quoted by Tuju.
Tuju has exuded confidence that the planned revitalisation will breathe a new life to the Jubilee party that has appeared to lack the political mojo it possessed ahead of the 2017 elections.
This follows the exit of deputy president William Ruto and his allies who joined UDA, a vehicle they will use to seek elective seats in the forthcoming polls.
“The party will embark on a strategic and aggressive campaign that will ensure that the party emerges as majority party at the Council of Governors, National Assembly, Senate and in over 30 county assemblies,” Tuju stated.
Putin and Xi Jinping Hold Face-to-face Talks
China’s President Xi Jinping held his first face-to-face talks with a world leader in nearly two years on Friday, meeting Russia’s Vladimir Putin who hailed “unprecedented” ties between the neighbors as tensions grow with the West.
Xi has not left China since January 2020, when the country was grappling with its initial Covid-19 outbreak and locked down the central city of Wuhan where the virus was first detected.
He is now embarking on a sudden flurry of diplomatic activity as more than 20 world leaders fly in for the Winter Olympics, an event China hopes will be a soft-power triumph and a shift away from a build-up blighted by a diplomatic boycott and Covid fears.
The two leaders met in the Chinese capital as their countries seek to deepen relations in the face of increasing criticism from the West.
Xi said he believed the meeting would “inject more vitality into China-Russia relations,” according to CCTV.
A document agreed by the countries said they “oppose the further expansion of NATO” and called for the U.S.-led defense bloc to abandon “Cold War era” approaches, the Kremlin said in a briefing afterwards.
Moscow is looking for support after its deployment of 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine prompted Western nations to warn of an invasion and threaten “severe consequences” in response to any Russian attack.
Putin and Xi also criticized Washington’s “negative impact on peace and stability” in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the Kremlin.
In televised remarks at the start of their meeting, Putin described Russia and China as an “example of a dignified relationship.”
Russia has also prepared a new contract for the supply of 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China from Russia’s Far East, Putin said.
Olympic host
The two leaders will attend the Olympic opening ceremony on Friday evening.
While Russian officials are banned from attending international sporting competitions over a doping scandal, they may attend if invited by the head of state of the host country.
Spiraling tensions with the West have bolstered ties between the world’s largest nation and its most populous, and Putin was the first foreign leader to confirm his presence at the Olympics.
“I have known President Xi Jinping for a long time,” CCTV quoted Putin as saying in a report on Friday.
“As good friends and politicians who share many common views on solving world problems, we have always maintained close communication.”
China’s state-run Xinhua news agency also carried an article from Putin on Thursday in which the Russian leader painted a portrait of two neighbors with increasingly shared global goals.
He also hit out at the U.S.-led Western diplomatic boycott of the Olympics that was sparked by China’s human rights record.
“Sadly, attempts by a number of countries to politicise sports for their selfish interests have recently intensified,” Putin wrote, calling such moves “fundamentally wrong.”
China enjoyed plentiful support from the Soviet Union — the precursor to the modern Russian state — after the establishment of Communist rule in 1949, but the two socialist powers later fell out over ideological differences.
Relations got back on track as the Cold War ended in the 1990s, and the pair have pursued a strategic partnership in recent years that has seen them work closely on trade, military and geopolitical issues.
Those bonds have strengthened further during the Xi era, at a time when Russia and China find themselves increasingly at odds with Western powers.
Other leaders set to enjoy Xi’s hospitality during the Games include Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, Kazakhstan’s Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Poland’s Andrzej Duda.
Around 21 world leaders are expected to attend the Games.
A majority of those leaders rule over non-democratic regimes, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index.
Uganda Sends More Troops to DRC
Uganda government says it has sent and extra number of troops into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo to bolster its fight against the Allied Democratic Front rebels.
“The days of ADF terrorists are near. Am advising them to surrender or wait for our wrath. We are going to hunt them from every corner be it along this road or deep in the villages. We shall do this with our brothers FARDC and you the people of Congo.” Said Col Christopher Columbus Tumwine, the 222 Brigade Commander.
The UPDF convoy on Wednesday entered DRC through Lubiriya-Kasindi border point Led by Col Christopher Columbus Tumwine marking the opening up of the second axis for offensive action against Allied Democratic Forces.
At Lubiriya customs post, UPDF were received by Col Endubu Madawa Danny, the joint operation Shujja Coordinator.
Last year in November, thousands of UPDF troops crossed into DRC on invitation by President Félix Tshisekedi to “fight against armed groups, in particular the Ugandan rebels of the ADF”.
Uganda gladly accepted the invitation and responded by conducting aerial and artillery bombardment of ADF bases deep in the jungles of DRC.
On November 16, Allied Democratic Forces struck in the middle of Kampala leaving at least six people dead and injured dozens.
Islamic State, which is allied with the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), claimed responsibility for the attack.
The ADF has operated in the dense forests in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, across the border with Uganda, for more than three decades.
The group began killing civilians in large numbers in 2014. The attacks in October and November prompted the Ugandan military to deploy in eastern DRC in late November to take on the Islamist fighters.
“In order to fight them more effectively, our two countries have recently agreed to pool their efforts in order to carry out joint operations against this common enemy; our parliament is duly informed. I will ensure that the presence of the Ugandan army on our soil is limited to the time strictly necessary for these operations,” President Felix Tshisekedi told DRC national assembly.
Christiane Taubira Leading French left’s Presidential Election campaign
A four-day “people’s primary” election ended on Sunday, with former justice minister Christiane Taubira emerging as the favourite to lead the French left’s presidential election campaign.
Other contenders refused to participate in the selection process, and doubts remain as to Taubira’s ability to win wider support as a unifying figure.
A total of 467,000 people signed up to take part in the online vote, which started on Thursday. They ranked five professional politicians and two civil society candidates on a scale from “very good” to “inadequate”.
Taubira, who entered the contest as the favourite, emerged as the only candidate with a “better than good” ranking.
Next came the Green party’s Yannick Jadot, hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, Euro MP Pierre Larrouturou, followed by Socialist Anne Hidalgo, currently the mayor of Paris.
The exercise, initiated by political activists including environmentalists, feminists and anti-racism groups, was intended to ensure the emergence of a candidate capable of rallying left-wing voters, giving the left a change to unseat President Emmanuel Macron in the April election.
However, the primary has been dogged by serious drawbacks.
Losers decide to reject the outcome
The biggest was the upfront refusal by leading candidates Melenchon, Jadot and Hidalgo to pay any attention to its result.
“As far as I’m concerned, the popular primary is a non-starter and has been for a while,” Jadot said on Saturday, while Melenchon described the initiative as “obscure” and “a farce”.
“We want a united left, we want a strong left and we have a great road in front of us,” Taubira told activists after the result on Sunday, adding she would now call on the other candidates to “create unity”.
Polls currently predict that all left-wing candidates will be eliminated in the first round of presidential voting in April.
Macron, who has yet to declare his candidacy for re-election, is the favourite to win according to surveys, with the far-right’s Marine Le Pen the likely runner-up.
But pollsters warn that the political landscape remains volatile, with the outcome very difficult to predict.
