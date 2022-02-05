Kenya’s Ruling Party Will No Field Presidential Candidate

The ruling Jubilee Party will not field a presidential candidate in the August 9, elections, a party’s parliamentary group meeting held at State House, Nairobi, has resolved.

The move clears the path for the ODM leader Raila Odinga who has been courting the ruling outfit since the March 9, 2018, Handshake.

Jubilee, that is closely working with the ODM leader, is expected to endorse him for the presidency at the National Delegates Conference scheduled for February 25 and 26.

A statement by the party’s secretary-general Raphael Tuju disclosed that the party will back a presidential candidate with who they share common ideals.

“The meeting resolved that Jubilee will not field a presidential candidate for 2022. It was resolved that the party will support a presidential candidate with whom we share common ideals, who will treat us with respect and with whom we can form the next government as an ‘Anchor Partner’, to continue with the work done in the last 10 years,” Tuju said in a statement.

Though they did not openly declare that Raila is the man they will back, comments by senior party officials have alluded to the ruling outfit endorsing the ODM leader.

Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe had announced last week they will have a twin NDC alongside ODM that will culminate in announcing Raila at Nyayo National Stadium as the joint presidential candidate.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega on Thursday disclosed to the Star that Friday’s meeting was to draft a plan that will guide on how the ruling outfit will join the Azimio La Umoja movement.

“This meeting will be providing a road map for our Jubilee party and of course. The party leader will be providing guidance on our joining Azimio La Umoja movement,” Kega said ahead.

The PG meeting also agreed on modalities of revamping the party with the president promising to hit the ground running in a bid to ensure the outfit bags a majority seat in the August 9, elections.

“We have been working, wakati wa siasa umefika,” Uhuru said as quoted by Tuju.

Tuju has exuded confidence that the planned revitalisation will breathe a new life to the Jubilee party that has appeared to lack the political mojo it possessed ahead of the 2017 elections.

This follows the exit of deputy president William Ruto and his allies who joined UDA, a vehicle they will use to seek elective seats in the forthcoming polls.

“The party will embark on a strategic and aggressive campaign that will ensure that the party emerges as majority party at the Council of Governors, National Assembly, Senate and in over 30 county assemblies,” Tuju stated.