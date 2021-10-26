Entertainment
Kenya’s Only Public Outdoor Facility To Host 20 Military-Grade Obstacle Challenge, Mountain Run
Bucketlist Adventures, the organizer of The Mt. Kenya Mudathon and Sky Run, a recreational sporting event partnered with Kenya School of Adventure and Leadership for the second edition of its Mudathon Series.
The event aimed at giving professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and recreational runners an adventure obstacle race through the woods and rivers will culminate with a mega bonfire at the end of the day.
Participants will have an option to stay overnight to experience optional adventure-based recreational activities available at the adventure center.
Activity Categories
Sky Run: 10km, 20Km Marania forest run on steep mountain trails
Mudathon: Over 20 technical obstacles challenge – military grade.
Adrenaline Sports: Cargo Net, Zip Lining, Paintball, High Ropes Course, Log Jam, Rock climbing, The Wall, Trust fall, Ultimate Bridge, and camping among others.
“We are really happy with the turnout and the feedback we received for our first Mudathon Series experience at Ndunda Falls in Embu’s Njukiri forest on 31st July 2021 that brought together over 300 participants” notes Bucketlist Adventures’ founder Munyaka Njiru “Our outdoor activities give screened participants an opportunity to form teams for their safety and camaraderie. An ambulance with a health and safety team will be onsite for wellness checks and through the course.”
“We are pleased to see more Kenyans and organizations incorporating elements of outdoor recreational activities and experiential learning to continue their healthy lifestyles and develop their human resource”, said Dr John Mwangi, MBS, director at KESAL.
“Through this partnership, we leverage KESAL’s three decades of running large scale training programs for both the government and private sector to collectively deliver a challenging obstacle course and host a memorable event next month”
Bucketlist Adventures will manage the race itself and invites trade partners offering adventure tourism experiences to their clients and has teamed up with leading innovative local tour operators like Turnup.Travel, Virgin Explorers, Safiri Nasi and Keitan Safaris among other providers in Kenya.
Entertainment
Kanye West Legally Changes His Name to Ye
Formerly known as Kanye West, the American rap artist has officially changed his name to Ye.
The 44-year-old star filed the request in August, citing “personal reasons.”
He tweeted: “The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”
Best known for hits such as Gold Digger and Stronger, already used Ye as a nickname and in 2018 used it as an album title.
While his Twitter handle was already Ye, his Instagram account and website were still using his previous name as of Tuesday.
As well as being a shortened version of Kanye, the new moniker also has religious significance for the star.
“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means you. So it’s I’m you, I’m us, it’s us,” he said in a 2018 interview with radio host Big Boy.
“It went from being Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, our everything.”
Ye released his latest album Donda in August, featuring 27 tracks with a running time of two hours.
He then claimed his label, Universal Music Group, had released his much-delayed 10th studio album without his approval.
Other artists such as Prince, Snoop Dogg, and Sean Love Combs have all changed their names over the years, some several times.
Ye hit the headlines earlier this year after he split up with his wife of nearly seven years, Kim Kardashian.
The couple, who have four children together, are among the most recognisable stars in the world. Their marriage was one of the most closely followed celebrity partnerships of recent decades.
Entertainment
Russian Crew Back to Earth After Filming First Movie in Orbit
A Russian actress and a film director returned to Earth Sunday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS) shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit.
Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko landed as scheduled on Kazakhstan’s steppe at 0436 GMT, according to footage broadcast live.
They were ferried back to terra firma by cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who had been on the space station for the past six months.
“The descent vehicle of the crewed spacecraft Soyuz MS-18 is standing upright and is secure. The crew are feeling good!” Russian space agency Roscosmos tweeted.
The filmmakers had blasted off from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan earlier this month, travelling to the ISS with veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov to film scenes for “The Challenge”.
Entertainment
Russian Actors Film First Movie in Orbit
A Russian actress and director arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday to begin a 12-day mission to make the first movie in orbit.
The Russian crew is set to beat a Hollywood project that was announced last year by “Mission Impossible” star Tom Cruise together with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
Actress Yulia Peresild, 37, and film director Klim Shipenko, 38, took off from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan as scheduled.
They docked at the ISS, behind schedule at 12:22 GMT, after veteran cosmonaut and captain of their spacecraft, Anton Shkaplerov, switched to manual control.
As the hatches opened, the Russian trio floated into the orbital station where they were greeted by two Russian, a French, a Japanese and three NASA astronauts.
“Welcome to the International Space Station,” Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky tweeted from the ISS.
The crew traveled in a Soyuz MS-19 spaceship to film scenes for “The Challenge.”
The movie’s plot, which has been mostly kept under wraps along with its budget, centers around a female surgeon who is dispatched to the ISS to save a cosmonaut.
Shkaplerov, 49, and the two Russian cosmonauts already aboard the ISS are said to have cameo roles in the film.
Konstantin Ernst, the head of the Kremlin-friendly Channel One TV network and a co-producer of the film, said he spoke with the crew as soon as they docked.
“They are in good spirits and feel well,” Ernst told press.
‘It was difficult’
“It was difficult psychologically, physically and emotionally… but I think when we reach our goal all the challenges won’t seem so bad,” Peresild — who was selected out of 3,000 applicants for the role — said at a pre-flight press conference.
Shipenko and Peresild are expected to return to Earth on Oct. 17 in a capsule with Novitsky, who has been on the ISS for the past six months.
Ernst told Press that a film crew will document their landing, which will also feature in the movie.
If successful, the mission will add to a long list of firsts for Russia’s space industry.
The Soviets launched the first satellite Sputnik, and sent the first animal, a dog named Laika, the first man, Yuri Gagarin, and the first woman, Valentina Tereshkova, into orbit.
“Space is where we became pioneers, where despite everything we maintain a fairly confident position,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.
But compared with the Soviet era, modern Russia has struggled to innovate and its space industry is fighting to secure state funding with the Kremlin prioritising military spending.
Its space agency is still reliant on Soviet-designed technology and has faced a number of setbacks, including corruption scandals and botched launches.
Russia is also falling behind in the global space race, facing tough competition from the United States and China, with Beijing showing growing ambitions in the industry.
Russians ‘lost interest’
Roscosmos was also dealt a blow after SpaceX last year successfully delivered astronauts to the ISS, costing Russia its monopoly for journeys to the orbital station.
For political analyst Konstantin Kalachev, the space film is PR and a way to “distract” Russians from the “problems” that Roscosmos is facing.
“This is supposed to inspire Russians, show how cool we are, but I think Russians have completely lost interest in the space industry,” Kalachev told media.
Kenya’s Only Public Outdoor Facility To Host 20 Military-Grade Obstacle Challenge, Mountain Run
German Firm Signs Deal With Rwanda, Senegal To Begin Vaccines Manufacturing Mid 2022
‘I Wanted To Be a Lawyer’ But I Fell Sick On Exams Day
Africans Call On Global Community To Honor Commitment To A “just and inclusive” Energy Transition
Africa’s Second Plant Breeding Conference Kicks Off In Rwanda
Africa’s Second Plant Breeding Conference Kicks Off In Rwanda
Africans Call On Global Community To Honor Commitment To A “just and inclusive” Energy Transition
Vivo Energy Launches Engen Service Station In Rusoro
‘I Wanted To Be a Lawyer’ But I Fell Sick On Exams Day
German Firm Signs Deal With Rwanda, Senegal To Begin Vaccines Manufacturing Mid 2022
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Sports2 days ago
Shakur Stevenson Bangs Jamel Herring in World Super-Featherweight Title Fight
-
Crime2 days ago
Terrorists Bomb Bar In Kampala Killing 2, Several Injured
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
Joseph Kabila Completes Doctorate Studies
-
East-Africa3 days ago
EAC Partner States Fight Over Bloc Jobs
-
National3 days ago
Uganda Dumps More 47 Rwandans At Border
-
Politics3 days ago
Country’s May Go To War Over Dispute On Climate Change- Report
-
Business3 days ago
Why Do Entrepreneurs Have Big Stories, And Inevitably, Die Broke?
-
Business3 days ago
KQ Signs Code-share Agreement With British Airways