Kenya’s Only Public Outdoor Facility To Host 20 Military-Grade Obstacle Challenge, Mountain Run

Bucketlist Adventures, the organizer of The Mt. Kenya Mudathon and Sky Run, a recreational sporting event partnered with Kenya School of Adventure and Leadership for the second edition of its Mudathon Series.

The event aimed at giving professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and recreational runners an adventure obstacle race through the woods and rivers will culminate with a mega bonfire at the end of the day.

Participants will have an option to stay overnight to experience optional adventure-based recreational activities available at the adventure center.

Activity Categories

Sky Run: 10km, 20Km Marania forest run on steep mountain trails

Mudathon: Over 20 technical obstacles challenge – military grade.

Adrenaline Sports: Cargo Net, Zip Lining, Paintball, High Ropes Course, Log Jam, Rock climbing, The Wall, Trust fall, Ultimate Bridge, and camping among others.

“We are really happy with the turnout and the feedback we received for our first Mudathon Series experience at Ndunda Falls in Embu’s Njukiri forest on 31st July 2021 that brought together over 300 participants” notes Bucketlist Adventures’ founder Munyaka Njiru “Our outdoor activities give screened participants an opportunity to form teams for their safety and camaraderie. An ambulance with a health and safety team will be onsite for wellness checks and through the course.”

“We are pleased to see more Kenyans and organizations incorporating elements of outdoor recreational activities and experiential learning to continue their healthy lifestyles and develop their human resource”, said Dr John Mwangi, MBS, director at KESAL.

“Through this partnership, we leverage KESAL’s three decades of running large scale training programs for both the government and private sector to collectively deliver a challenging obstacle course and host a memorable event next month”

Bucketlist Adventures will manage the race itself and invites trade partners offering adventure tourism experiences to their clients and has teamed up with leading innovative local tour operators like Turnup.Travel, Virgin Explorers, Safiri Nasi and Keitan Safaris among other providers in Kenya.