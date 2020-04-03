Wilson Kipsang a two-times London Marathon champion has been arrested along with others drinking in a bar during curfew hours.

President Uhuru Kenyatta imposed a curfew that starts at 7pm and ends 5am. It became effective on March 27th as part of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

He is among 20 other people who had locked themselves inside the bar past curfew hours.

Kenyan Police stormed the popular bar in Iten and arrested the revellers who are currently behind bars at the Iten police station.

According to Ahmed Omar the County commissioner, the revellers will face the full wrath of law to serve as a lesson to others.

The East African coastal state has so far confirmed 110 cases of covid19 with the Ministry of Health asking Kenyans to join in the war against the pandemic.

Kenya’s Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has also warned people found outside their homes between 7pm-5am curfew period would be dealt with according to the law.

He noted however, that the only people exempted from the curfew are medical professionals, health workers, critical and essential services providers.

“Curfew time was imposed because it makes scientific sense in that people socialize in evenings, that’s when they lose the sense of social distancing,” Ministry of Health Director General Patrick Amoth said the move was informed by science.