Kenya’s Express Automation Limited Blacklisted Over Fraud
A Kenyan IT firm, Express Automation Limited has been found exposed for its involvement in dubious activities which can be described as acts of fraud.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) said that Express Automation Limited has been undertaking multi-million dollar projects for leading multinationals and local commercial banks.
However, Express Automation said in an earlier interview its main clients are not only multinationals but also small and medium enterprises across the EAC region.
However, AfDB said an investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Express Automation Limited engaged in fraudulent practices during a tender for the technical security upgrade to the Bank’s Eastern Africa Regional Centre.
The technical security upgrade was aimed at upgrading the existing security system in the Bank’s Eastern Africa Regional Centre in Nairobi.
“The African Development Bank Group, on October 7, 2021, announces the 36-month debarment of Express Automation Limited with effect from 18 August 2021. Express Automation Limited is a limited liability company registered under the laws of the Republic of Kenya,” said AfDB in a statement.
Fibre Optic Cable Thief Arrested In Rusizi District
Rwanda National Police is holding Emmanuel Habimana, 23 arrested in connection with vandalising fibre optic internet cables in Rusizi district.
Habimana was arrested on Monday in Karambo Village, Cyangugu Cell, Kamembe Sector with two fiber optic cables, which he unearthed.
“Some areas residents saw Habimana in the bush digging and they became suspicious. When they approached him, the found that he was exhuming under-ground internet cables. They called the Police and the suspect was put into custody. He had already vandalized and stolen 8 metres of the fiber optic cables, which he was caught with,” said, Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Bonaventure Twizere Karekezi Western region Police spokesperson.
Habimana did not divelge further information on where he was to take the cables of other people involved.
CIP Karekezi commended residents, who shared information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
He further said that investigations are still underway to identify and bring to justice those that Habimana was working with.
The spokesperson appealed to the public to protect such infrastructures and to report any sort of vandalism.
The suspect was handed over to RIB at Kamembe for further legal process.
Article 182 of the law relating to offences and penalties in general states, “any person, who maliciously demolishes or damages in any way, in whole or in part of construction, building, bridge, dams, water pipes and their routes, railway rails or any other means of communication or electric power infrastructure, wells or any other constructions, which do not belong to him, commits an offence.”
Upon conviction, he is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than three (3) years and not more than five (5) years with a fine of not less than Frw3 million and not more than Frw5 million.
Rwandan Foils Deadly Terror Plot
Rwanda National Police and Rwanda Investigations Bureau (RIB) on Friday afternoon paraded 13 suspected terrorists that had planned to blow up parts of Kigali and other towns in the country.
“Rwanda Police worked with other security organs in dismantling this terror cell. The suspects were arrested in the City of Kigali, Rusizi and Nyabihu Districts,” Police said on Friday.
According to Police, “investigations have revealed that the terror cell worked with Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) that is affiliated to ISIS. ADF is based in North Kivu, East of The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).”
The suspects were arrested through close collaboration between security organs and citizens according to Police .
RNP spokesperson, Commissioner of Police (CP) John Bosco Kabera said that Rwanda police worked with other security organs to dismantle the terror cell, which was planning to carry terror attacks mainly in City of Kigali.
“Police worked with other security organs and the public to identify and apprehend members of the terror cell. They were arrested separately in City of Kigali, Rusizi and Nyabihu districts with different improvised explosive devices (IEDs) materials that include; wires, nails, phones, explosives and videos for radicalization,” CP Kabera said.
CP Kabera appreciated the public for their community policing spirit that helped to prevent the attacks, likely loss of lives, destruction of property but equally important to dismantle the terror cell by arresting its members.
“We appreciate people, who were responsive and worked with security organs in sharing and corroborating in order to prevent these attacks. Police together with other security organs will continue to prevent and fight against terrorism and ensure public security and safety,” CP Kabera said.
He further called upon anyone with more information, which could help to track anyone that could be linked to the terror cell, to come forward.
Terror suspects speak out
Ismael Niyonshuti and Hassan Mbaraga are among members of the terror cell, who were arrested. They narrated on how they joined the terror group with intention to destabilize Rwanda.
They disclosed that they were recruited by their colleagues and trained by a Kenyan national, who was part of the IS-linked terrorists in Cabo Delgado, where they were subdued by the joint Rwanda and Mozambique forces.
“I was arrested on August 31, a week after I got connected to the Kenya national, who was coming from Mozambique. He is the one who was training us on how to use explosives to target specific buildings in revenge for Rwanda’s intervention in Cabo Delgado,” said Niyonshuti.
He added: “The mission was to carry out an attack on KCT (Kigali City Tour) with explosives through an electronics shop operating on the ground floor, and a petrol station in Nyabugogo.”
On his part, Mbaraga revealed that he was recruited by Niyonshuti and that they had planned to detonate explosives in Kigali and other parts of the country.
The suspects face about seven charges which include conspiracy to commit terrorism, joining a terrorist group, engaging in acts of terrorism, inciting others to commit acts of terrorism, illegal use of explosives, and creating a terror group, among others.
They will be charged under law No. 46/2018 of 13/08/2018 on counter-terrorism with a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, when convicted.
R. Kelly Faces Life Sentence, Court Finds Him Guilty Of Sexual Abuse
One of America’s best-known musicians, Robert Sylvester Kelly has been sentenced to life in jail after the Brooklyn court ruled on Monday that the artist was guilty of all 9 counts of sexual abuse.
The six-week trial in Brooklyn included graphic and disturbing testimony about sexual abuse by R. Kelly.
The singer R. Kelly could spend decades in prison after a jury convicted him of racketeering and eight violations of an anti-sex-trafficking law.
R. Kelly sat motionless in the courtroom as he was found guilty of all nine counts of the racketeering and sex-trafficking charges against him. His facial expression was hidden by a mask.
The prosecutors in the trial, which centered around the allegations of six people, alleged that the singer was a serial sexual predator who abused young women as well as underage girls and boys for more than two decades.
Prosecutors further alleged that the singer and his entourage led a criminal enterprise that recruited and groomed victims for sex, arranging for them to travel to concerts and other events across the U.S.
In a closing argument that lasted two days, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Geddes accused Kelly and his entourage of using tactics from “the predator playbook” to control his victims.
Kelly’s alleged tactics included confining victims in hotel rooms or his recording studio, managing when they could eat and use the bathroom, and forcing them to follow various “rules,” including demanding they call him “Daddy.”
“It is now time to hold the defendant responsible for the pain he inflicted on each of his victims,” Geddes said Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn. “It is now time for the defendant, Robert Kelly, to pay for his crimes. Convict him.”
