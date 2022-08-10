In the next few hours of the day, the winner of the Kenya Presidential elections will be known and bring an end of the highly competitive polls.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said on Wednesday by 11AM it had received 95.46 per cent of Form 34A.

IEBC added 44,129 of 46,229 polling stations had submitted Form 34A representing 95.46%.

The form contain provisional presidential results from all the polling centres.

According to the IEBC portal, 7 out of the 47 counties had a results submission rate of over 99 per cent, with Nyeri, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu, Nyandarua, Machakos, and Kericho taking the lead.

Other counties that followed closely included, Vihiga (98.73 per cent), Trans Nzoia (97.77), Tharaka – Nithi (97 per cent), Siaya (98.36), Nyamira (98.29), Nairobi (98.93), Mombasa (98.47), Kisumu (98.8) and Bomet (98.95) per cent respectively.

In Nairobi, five polling stations out of 238 had completed results submissions, with Nyeri having 4 out of 6 polling centres complete.

Bomet had 3 out of 5 polling stations completed, with Kirinyaga 1 out of 4 polling stations and Kisumu 3 out of 7 polling stations complete, respectively.

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the commission would verify the transmitted images of the form 34As against the original form 34As.

Kenyans can log in to the IEBC public portal to access the presidential result forms.