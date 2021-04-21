Kenya’s Bidco United Players Want League Resumed

Bidco United players are in high spirits in anticipation of league resumption, club head Anthony Akhulia coach has said.

Akhulia says it’s tough without football but they are confident they will pick from where they left before the league was indefinitely suspended by the government.

“We have an elaborate individual work plan for players. We hope this will help in keeping them fit as we eye resumption of activities once the dust settles.

“It is tough. Being together in training is better but now we have to deal with the situation due to Covid-19 containment measures.

“The players just have to try a bit what they can and do individual workouts to keep them fit as we wait for the green light to resume full training, we are hoping to pick from where we left. We want to keep winning matches,” the soft spoken tactician said.

The promoted Thika-based side had been on a fine run prior to the halting of the league.

“Stopping the league has not only had physical but emotional effects on everyone involved,” Akhulia explained. “The past few months have been very difficult for the clubs and everyone who works within the football circles, the pandemic has pushed things to the extreme and deep end.

At this point, we must observe all guidelines as stipulated by the government in relation to Covid-19. However hard or stressful they may be, we have to respect them and comply,” he concluded.

The league remains suspended but Sports CS Amina Mohamed said resumption is imminent following the successful completion of nationwide vaccination program for athletes where over 4,000 were inoculated.