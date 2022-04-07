In Kenya Protests have engulfed the country triggered by the skyrocketing cost of living has overstretched families, with prices of basic commodities like food and fuel rising daily.

An activist was on Thursday arrested along parliament road for carrying a placard demanding for food prices to be lowered.

The activist who carried ‘Lower food prices or resign now’ was seen causing a commotion along parliament even as the country awaits to hear from Treasury CS Ukur Yatani.

Dressed in a red Jacket, the man was seen shouting as security agents closed in on him.

Men in plain uniform were seen ejecting the man from the scene as he cried out loud.

They carried him along the streets as they escorted him into a police car that was awaiting.

Today, all eyes will are on National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

Will he break or restore the nation’s hope by easing the cost of living and doing business in his Sh3.3 trillion 2022/2023 budget?

The expenditures comprise recurrent Sh 2.17 trillion and development of Sh712.0 billion.

Early last month while announcing the budget presentation date, the treasury gave a hint of what to expect.

According to the notice signed by National Treasury PS Julius Muia, the proposals will be centred on enhancing economic resilience and accelerating economic recovery.

It will also focus on improving livelihoods, cushioning vulnerable citizens and generating more employment opportunities.

“The budget will also look at how to fast track implementation of Government priority programmes under the ‘Big Four’ Agenda,” Muia said.