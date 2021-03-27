Crime
Kenyan Woman Stubs 3 Men Sucks Their Blood
Kenya Police is holding a woman for brutal murder and seriously injuring two others that were fighting over her love.
According to police, the three men on Wednesday engaged in fisticuffs over the woman – since identified as Margaret Wambui Wangari – before she attacked them.
The suspect reportedly drew a sharp object and drove it deep into the ear of one of the men, killing him instantly.
She then attacked the other two as well, leaving them with serious injuries during the incident that occurred at Saa Mbaya area in Nairobi’s Kahawa West.
Area residents who witnessed the incident are said to have restrained the violent suspect when she started sucking blood oozing from the men.
Police officers deployed to nearby schools to monitor the ongoing KCPE exams rushed to the scene and placed Wambui in custody, thereby rescuing her from the enraged mob baying for her blood.
The injured men, one of them nursing a serious cut on the forehead, were rushed to the Kenyatta University Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based at Kasarani are presently piecing together evidence to establish what led to the fight.
Suicide Bombers Blow up Church in Indonesia
An explosion shook a Roman Catholic cathedral compound in the eastern Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday morning, shattering the calm of Palm Sunday, a holy day for Christians.
The blast took place around 10:20 a.m. at the gate to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral compound, said Inspector General Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono, the Indonesian National Police spokesman.
No churchgoers were killed, but at least 14 people were being treated for injuries at Makassar hospitals, Mr. Argo said.
Local police had previously said the bomber had acted alone.
Authorities were looking into which radical networks the bombers came from and whether the attack was linked to recent arrests of suspected militants, national police spokesman Argo Yuwono said.
In January, a counter-terrorism unit raided a militant hideout in Makassar and killed two men suspected by police of involvement in twin bombings at a Philippine church in 2019 that killed more than 20 people.
Father Wilhemus Tulak, a priest at the church, told Indonesian media that a suspected bomber tried to enter the church grounds on a motorbike, but had been stopped by a security guard.
Police did not say who might be responsible for the attack and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Police blamed the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah group for suicide attacks in 2018 on churches and a police post in the city of Surabaya that killed over 30 people.
Boy Rafli Amar, the head of the country’s National Counterterrorism Agency, described Sunday’s attack as an act of terrorism.
Makassar Mayor Danny Pomanto said the blast could have caused far more casualties if it had taken place at the church’s main gate instead of a side entrance.
Makassar, Sulawesi’s biggest city, reflects the religious makeup of Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country with a substantial Christian minority and followers of other religions.
“Whatever the motive is, this act isn’t justified by any religion because it harms not just one person but others, too,” Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Indonesia’s religious affairs minister, said in a statement.
Gomar Gultom, head of the Indonesian Council of Churches, described the attack as a “cruel incident” as Christians were celebrating Palm Sunday, and urged people to remain calm and trust the authorities.
Indonesia’s deadliest Islamist militant attack took place on the tourist island of Bali in 2002, when bombers killed 202 people, most of them foreign tourists.
In subsequent years, security forces in Indonesia scored some major successes in tackling militancy, but more recently there has been a resurgence of militant violence.
My Professor Sexually Assaulted Me!
Dr. Christopher Kayumba, a former lecturer at the University of Rwanda, has been dismissing that there is no victim of his alleged sexual assault whatevsover.
Last week he was interrogated by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB). He recorded a statement, but he was not detained.
Later, in an interview with a local YouTuber and also with VOA radio, he denied having abused any of his former students. He said if there is any, let them come out.
Fiona M. Ntarindwa, a journalist with CNBC Africa, and Dr. Kayumba’s student, has broken then silence. She personally testified on twitter on Friday night.
“My professor sexually assaulted me!” she said.
“Reality is, other girls have gone through a similar ordeal whether with Dr. Kayumba or another person who abuses authority,” she revealed.
“A culture of silence shouldn’t be normalised!”
In an exclusive interview last week, Fiona told Taarifa that she has been undergoing traumatic experiences due to flashbacks from the excruciating moments at Dr. Kayumba’s house in 2017.
“I have always wanted to tell him how I feel, how it has affected me,” she said. “Whenever we met in hallway, in class…and later at CNBC studio, he would ignore me as if nothing ever happened.”
And recently when Dr. Kayumba was publicly confronted about the allegations against sexual assault, he said these are paid propagandists to tarnish his name and kill his political ambitions.
Fiona had not come public yet, but she had spoken to media and friends anonymously.
“When Kamaraba Salva revealed that Dr. Kayumba had sexually assaulted me in Jan 2017, some asked why I had come out now, but is there ever a right time for a victim of sexual assault to speak out?”
Apparently, the university doesn’t have a conducive environment for victims to report cases. Students can report to their Deans, but there is no existing structures for such cases to be handled diligently and accordingly.
“I immediately reported the assault to the University of Rwanda which never gave it any attention” she said. “I was forced to sit through class with my abuser- something NO ONE should ever have to go through.”
University officials have recorded statements about this case after Fiona file a case against Kayumba with RIB.
Taarifa understands that the University officials have admitted having received the complaint from the student, but nothing was done except warning Dr. Kayumba about his misconduct, generally and not particularly.
He faced the University committee several times and on the list of allegations included late marking of students’s examination papers, delayed issuance of marks, not supervising students conducting research for their dissertations, failure to attend meetings, and many others.
Dr. Kayumba spoke about it some time in 2019 that the university was being used by external forces to target him.
He was later suspended.
Lead Scientist For US Covid-19 Vaccine Fired For Sexual Abuse
Moncef Slaoui, who was chief scientist for the U.S government’s Covid vaccine development effort Operation Warp Speed during the Trump administration, has been fired as Galvani Bioelectronics chairman over “substantiated” sexual harassment allegations by a woman.
Slaoui’s dismissal by the board of GlaxoSmithKline — the majority shareholder in Galvani Bioelectronics —came a month after GSK received a letter “containing allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct towards an employee of GSK by Dr. Slaoui,” GSK said in a statement.
That conduct “occurred several years ago when he was an employee of GSK,” the statement said. Slaoui, 61, had spent 30 years at GSK, overseeing vaccine development at that pharmaceutical giant.
“Upon receipt of the letter, the GSK Board immediately initiated an investigation with an experienced law firm to investigate the allegations,” GSK said.
A spokesman said the law firm was Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. “The investigation of Dr. Slaoui’s conduct substantiated the allegations and is ongoing,” GSK said.
“Dr. Slaoui’s behaviours are wholly unacceptable,” GSK said.
The allegations against him were made by one woman, according to GSK, which said the company was not aware of any other similar claims against Slaoui related to his tenure there.
