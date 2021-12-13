National
Kenyan To Head Nile Basin Discourse
The Nile Basin Discourse will effectively be led by Joseph Ngome, a Kenyan national after winning a secretary general vote on Sunday.
Ngome was elected alongside Verdiane Nyiramana (chairperson), Peter Mawa (vice chairperson), and Agnes Namusiitwa (treasurer).
“I thank you all for giving me the opportunity to be part of the secretariat, we shall work together,” Ngome said after winning the vote.
The Nile Basin Discourse is a network of civil society organisations established in 2003 with the support of World Bank and other development partners to strengthen civil society participation in Nile Basin development processes, projects, programs and policies.
Kinshasa-Brazzaville Road-rail Bridge To Cost €713.4M
The DRC government announced plans to construct a modern new road-rail bridge that will connect Kinshasa and Brazzaville cities.
This was revealed during the 32nd meeting of the Council of Ministers of this Friday.
The Minister of State, Minister of Planning, Christian Mwando Nsimba submitted to the Council the Bill authorizing the ratification of the Agreement relating to financing, construction and operation of the road-rail bridge over the Congo River between the cities of Brazzaville and Kinshasa.
Mwando Nsimba revealed that this bridge will cost a whooping €713.4million.
However, this road-rail project agreement signed was signed between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo took place on November 11, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Mwando Nsimba noted that this Agreement determines the rules of cooperation between the two states, starting from the implementation of the project until the operation and maintenance of the road-rail bridge.
“This agreement determines the principles of cooperation between the States within the framework of the implementation of the project in all its aspects relating to financing, design, construction, operation and maintenance as well as from the Road-Rail Bridge as from the Single Border Control Posts and the positions of the Access tracks located between the Bridge and the Single Border Control Posts ”, specifies the Minister of Planning.
Government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya Katembwe said that this Bill was adopted after debate and deliberation.
Choosing Right Digital Money Transfer Service in Rwanda
If you have ever received money from a friend or relative living abroad or if you live and work in the diaspora and need to send money back home to Rwanda, it is likely that you are familiar with several digital money transfer services.
The pandemic has proved a significant growth catalyst for the digitization of remittance services. As such, many of the major international remittance players have posted significant increases in the use of digital solutions. As more online money transfer services go to market, it is important that consumers know how to choose a service that fits their needs.
Knowing the difference between a good online money transfer service and a great one is important regardless of whether you are sending money or receiving it.
As part of our coverage on the financial and technology sector, we are focusing on WorldRemit – a leading global payments company that is headquartered in London and that has a strong and growing presence in more than 130 countries globally.
Sending money
The service allows you to easily and quickly send from more than 50 countries to recipients in 130 countries around the world via the WorldRemit app or website, which is available on Android and iOS.
Countries that have large Rwandan diaspora populations are covered – the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany and other European countries, as well as countries in Australia, Asia and the Americas. You can get the full list of countries .
Registering for a WorldRemit account is simple and easy. Because your WorldRemit account is linked to your bank, card or mobile wallet, you can simply send money with just a few taps on your mobile device or laptop. Within minutes your transaction will be processed, with all fees clearly labeled upfront.
Unlike traditional money transfer services that require you to travel to a physical location and speak to an agent in-person to send money abroad, WorldRemit is 100% digital (cashless), thereby enhancing convenience and security. The absence of physical agents also reduces WorldRemit’s cost of remittances, allowing it to pass on the cost savings to users through affordable fees.
Receiving money
For those receiving money in Rwanda, WorldRemit offers a wide range of options, including cash pick-up and mobile money. More options mean greater convenience. Conversely, for those who want to collect their transactions in hard currency, you are able to at a safe location. You may even want to receive money – especially if it is small amounts – as airtime; this may prove useful for people like students or those that work online and need data bundles.
Kagame Says Technology, Innovation “Driving Forces” Of Rwanda’s Economic Transformation
President Paul Kagame has said that technology and innovation are among the driving forces and transformation tools for Rwanda’s economy.
He said this during the first edition of Hanga Pitch Fest 2021 awarding ceremony that took place at Kigali Arena.
He said that for innovation and technology to impact the economy more effort must be invested.
“If you want to drive the economy based on the knowledge, which is very important, and by the way which is available in any part of the world you go to, it depends on how you are ready to tap into that and the difference will be made by how you focus on it, invest in it,” he said.
President Kagame also called upon investors and companies to invest and support start-up companies for them to be able to grow but also emphasized the importance of partnerships.
“Hanga Pitch Fest has equipped all those who participated to grow your companies. I want to encourage you to take full advantage of the programs and the services in our countries to help start-ups entrepreneurs succeed. More public and private partnerships are needed in order to accelerate the growth of the startup ecosystem. In advanced economies, eventually which ours want to be. The linkage between the universities and entrepreneurship are deep and productivity in Africa should be no different,” the President said.
He also encouraged tech hubs that are opening up to continue with their efforts in supporting Rwanda’s start-ups and enterprises.
“I want to single out an example of Norrsken East Africa, which launched recently that will offer 20 Rwandan start-ups a platform to serve some of Africa’s health challenges,” he said.
Meanwhile, Paula Ingabire, the Minister of ICT and Innovation said the event is a call for the responsible organs to continue supporting the young innovators. “They can’t walk this entrepreneurial journey alone and they are going to need all of us,” she stressed.
Claire Akamanzi, RDB CEO congratulated the winners for their talent and innovations, entrepreneurship spirit, commitment and perseverance and reminded them of the major contribution they have towards the economy, calling them “the future that will deliver Rwanda’s economic transformation.”
Winners
Out of the 400 different start-ups that applied only 25 were selected and 5 reached the final stage where the overall champion walked away with a US$50,000 cash prize.
Among the best five, Dianne Cyuzuzo, the only female in the finalist’s group became the champion of the HangaPitchFest 2021 for her digital project that seeks to bring back Rwanda’s traditional artifacts on the market.
Leandre Berwa whose project, Second Life Storage, offers power back up and energy storage, walked away with US$20,000.
While Norman Mugisha, the 3rd Run-up Afri-farmers walked away with US$15,000, and respectively Yussouf Ntwali the CEO of BAG, and Angelo Igitego whose project seek to boost employment and medical services US$12,500.
On top of the financial boost, winners will also be helped to access investors around the world among other benefits.
HangaPitch Fest is an initiative of the Rwanda Development Board and Ministry of ICT and Innovation that aims to offer young entrepreneurs a platform where they can showcase ideas that are creating different innovations.
