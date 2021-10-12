Tech
Kenya To Export 20,000 Nurses To UK
The Kenyan government is preparing to send 20,000 nurses to the United Kingdom as part of a collaboration deal signed in July this year.
According to details, the first batch of Kenyan nurses to join the UK healthcare workforce is expected to leave at the end of this month.
This bilateral agreement was signed on July 29 for collaboration in the healthcare workforce. It permits Kenyan healthcare professionals to work for the National Health Service.
The nurses will be working in the UK for the next three years.
The Labour ministry, through the National Employment Authority, has been mandated to recruit qualified nurses to the UK in collaboration with the Health Ministry.
Health PS Susan Mochache, her Labour counterpart Peter Tum and officials from the Nursing Council of Kenya have been to the UK to negotiate terms.
“The visit is also meant to explore ways of strengthening the health system back in the country to make Kenya have global standards in training and patient care in addition to addressing unemployment for our nurses,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.
The team held meetings in London with the Department of Health and Social Care, the National Health Service, the Nursing and Midwifery Council, the Oxford Hospital Foundation Trust and Manchester University and Christie Foundation Hospital.
The nurses are projected to earn about Sh450,000 a month. According to Chelugui, they will get three-month free accommodation on arrival for the three-year contract. The deal is renewable for another three years.
The UK government will pay for air tickets, with each nurse receiving a further Sh750,000 relocation allowance.
“Those willing to take permanent UK citizenship will also be eligible after working for five years,” Chelugui said.
The aim of the deal is to capitalise on qualified but unemployed health workers in the country.
There are 894 Kenyans working across all roles in the NHS in England, making Kenyans the 30th largest nationality group.
A statement by the British High Commission in Nairobi said the special arrangement was part of a request by the Kenya government to capitalise on qualified but unemployed health workers.
In July, Kenyatta witnessed the signing of the Kenya-UK Health Alliance, which will bring together the UK and Kenyan universities and teaching hospitals.
“Our health partnership with Kenya is 30 years old and growing stronger by the month. This new agreement on health workers allows us to share skills and expertise even further, and is a fantastic opportunity for Kenyans to work in the UK,” British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said.
Among areas of interest in the new deal is improving treatment and prevention and management of cancer in Kenya.
“From Covid-19 vaccines and genomic sequencing to exchanges on cancer research and treatment to help Kenya treat more cancer patients at home, the UK has a long and proud history of support for Kenya’s health sector,” Marriot said.
The Kenya National Union of Nurses has since welcomed the deal, saying it will help create jobs for more than 30,000 unemployed nurses in the country.
Knun secretary general Seth Panyako said it will also diversify the skills of nurses who are currently in practice to gain experience in international standards of health practice.
Tech
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Suffer Worldwide Outage
lobal users on Monday experienced outages on Facebook, including social networks the company owns, such as Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.
Service has not yet been restored. Navigation to these websites lead to the prompt of server error. Instagram shows a “5xx server error.”
The sign indicates that this is an issue with Facebook’s servers, according to a report by TechCrunch.
It appears that the outage is caused by a DNS (domain name server) fail, the report said. Users are also unable to send messages or load new content on the mobile apps for these platforms.
South-Africa
SADAC Forces Kill Terror Leader In Mozambique
The military mission of the Southern African Development Community in Mozambique (SAMIM) said Saturday it killed the insurgent’s religious leader in Cabo Delgado.
The Cabo Delgado–which is the terrorism’s epicentre in Mozambique–has seen the displacement of over 800,000 people and threatening the billions of gas projects by multinationals in the region.
Mozambique has been battling terrorists calling themselves Al-Shabaab.
According to the SAMIM’s statement, Sheikh Njile North who orchestrated the first attack on Mocímboa da Praia in October 2017, played a leading role in recruiting and indoctrinating terrorists’ personnel.
The Islamic State group took control of most of the five districts in Cabo Delgado in four years since 2017.
“He was leader of the religious sect of Al Sunnah wa Jama’ah”.
“Sheikh Njile North was killed last week along with 18 other insurgents and had an herbalist where he called on the population to rise up”, SAMIM said in.a statement.
The sheikh with ID name Rajab Awadhi Ndanjile was born in Litinginya village, Nangade district in Cabo Delgado.
Meanwhile, an armed group linked to the Islamic State attacked Saturday afternoon Namatili village in Mueda district in Cabo Delgado province without causing fatalities.
The group invaded the village on motorbikes, using machine guns of various calibres, causing widespread panic and the population fled into the woods, VOA Radio quoted eyewitnesses adding the armed group had not burned houses, they were just looking for food.
Tech
Leap Into The Future With Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
This October, Samsung is introducing its latest sleek invention onto the shelves, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.
The Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 (2021) is expected to be unveiled on October 21, The price will be Frw260,000 so that converts to (U$260/€220).
According to the latest info, obtained by 91mobiles, it will have a Snapdragon chipset when it arrives in October.
Memory options include a choice between 3GB or 4GB RAM, while storage will stick to 128GB, but Samsung is going to bring a microSD slot.
Sources say it will have FullHD+ resolution (1200p).
Technology snoops also claim the tablet will share the stage with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone.
