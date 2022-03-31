Kenya Supreme Court Rules BBI Unconstitutional

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Supreme Court of Kenya on Thursday dismissed the government’s plans to amend the constitution through the Building Bridges Imitative (BBI).

In a majority decision of 5 against 2, the top court judges agreed that the BBI Bill, which sought to amend the constitution through a popular initiative was unconstitutional.

The Judges agreed that President Uhuru Kenyatta was the promoter of the initiative and the constitution does not grant him the powers to amend the constitution through the popular initiative.

The Judges in a majority decision, however, agreed that the basic structure doctrine is not applicable in the Kenyan constitution.

The Judges led by Chief Justice Martha Koome agreed that the President’s legal proceedings cannot be brought against the president or any person performing the functions of his office, during his tenure.

