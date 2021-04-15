Kenya Releases Results For Primary Schools Exam

Private investors in East African Community have a big deal awaiting them as Kenya Military seeks private players to fund, build and operate 11,000 homes for its personnel who face a critical shortage of housing.

This is the first time Kenyan military -which has for years undertaken and financed its own projects – has turned to private investors under the private public partnership (PPP) model.

“The Ministry of Defence is faced with a shortfall of accommodation for the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). This is particularly the case for the non-commissioned officer cadre of the KDF,” said the military.

According to details, private investors will rent out the houses once completed to Kenya Defence Forces ( KDF) for 15 years, allowing them to recoup their capital running into millions of dollars over the period after which the lease will terminate and ownership revert to KDF, the military said.

“The immediate need is estimated at 11,200 residential units. Owing to funding constraints, the Defence Ministry intends to resolve the housing challenge partly through the use of the PPP project delivery model.”

Phase one, will see the development of 2,340 residential units.

Among the chosen sites for the housing project is the Roysambu military base along the Nairobi-Thika highway where 15 acres of land will be provided for building of 500 residential units.

For the Nanyuki military base, a total of 737 residential units are expected to be constructed on 300 acres of land.

At Lanet military base, a total of 125 units will be put up on 21 acres while in Gilgil’s Kenyatta Barracks 610 residential units will be put up.