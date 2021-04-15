East-Africa
Kenya Releases Results For Primary Schools Exam
Kenya’s Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha on Thursday released results for the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam which was conducted last month.
About 1.2 million candidates sat the KCPE exam between March 22 and March 24, 2021.
Prof. Magoha said early today that the ministry thwarted several instances of irregularities in various places.
Meanwhile, Form 4 candidates are set to conclude the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination on April 26.
Museveni Orders 17-Gun Salute At Funeral For Archbishop Lwanga
The gun and Holy Cross may seem very parallel but not in Uganda where President Yoweri Museveni ordered a 17-gun salute at funeral of Kampala Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.
Government of Uganda on Tuesday April 6, accorded the now deceased Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga a state funeral at Kololo Independence grounds in the capital Kampala.
The former Kampala Archbishop Dr Lwanga died from a heart attack according to local press reports.
While Eugolising the deceased clergy, President Museveni said Tuesday, “The reason why I ordered for national mourning is because Dr Cyprian Lwanga was an archbishop, but also because he was our sympathizer while we fought in the bush.”
“I organized this funeral because here, I am in control. COVID-19 is still serious and I appeal to people involved in organizing the final funeral not to put lives at risk by letting in many people,” Museveni said.
Details also indicate that the deceased archbishop of Kampala, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga was given a 17 gun salute at the official funeral organised by Government and held at Kololo airstrip.
Kenya Army Seeking Private Investor to Build 11,000 Staff Houses
Private investors in East African Community have a big deal awaiting them as Kenya Military seeks private players to fund, build and operate 11,000 homes for its personnel who face a critical shortage of housing.
This is the first time Kenyan military -which has for years undertaken and financed its own projects – has turned to private investors under the private public partnership (PPP) model.
“The Ministry of Defence is faced with a shortfall of accommodation for the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). This is particularly the case for the non-commissioned officer cadre of the KDF,” said the military.
According to details, private investors will rent out the houses once completed to Kenya Defence Forces ( KDF) for 15 years, allowing them to recoup their capital running into millions of dollars over the period after which the lease will terminate and ownership revert to KDF, the military said.
“The immediate need is estimated at 11,200 residential units. Owing to funding constraints, the Defence Ministry intends to resolve the housing challenge partly through the use of the PPP project delivery model.”
Phase one, will see the development of 2,340 residential units.
Among the chosen sites for the housing project is the Roysambu military base along the Nairobi-Thika highway where 15 acres of land will be provided for building of 500 residential units.
For the Nanyuki military base, a total of 737 residential units are expected to be constructed on 300 acres of land.
At Lanet military base, a total of 125 units will be put up on 21 acres while in Gilgil’s Kenyatta Barracks 610 residential units will be put up.
Crime
Kenyan Woman Stubs 3 Men Sucks Their Blood
Kenya Police is holding a woman for brutal murder and seriously injuring two others that were fighting over her love.
According to police, the three men on Wednesday engaged in fisticuffs over the woman – since identified as Margaret Wambui Wangari – before she attacked them.
The suspect reportedly drew a sharp object and drove it deep into the ear of one of the men, killing him instantly.
She then attacked the other two as well, leaving them with serious injuries during the incident that occurred at Saa Mbaya area in Nairobi’s Kahawa West.
Area residents who witnessed the incident are said to have restrained the violent suspect when she started sucking blood oozing from the men.
Police officers deployed to nearby schools to monitor the ongoing KCPE exams rushed to the scene and placed Wambui in custody, thereby rescuing her from the enraged mob baying for her blood.
The injured men, one of them nursing a serious cut on the forehead, were rushed to the Kenyatta University Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based at Kasarani are presently piecing together evidence to establish what led to the fight.
