Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced Thursday that a 66-year-old man had succumbed to Coronavirus.

According to Mutahi, the victim had arrived in Kenya from South Africa, via Swaziland. He died at the Aga Khan Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“The man who was suffering from Diabetes had arrived in the country on March 13, 2020 from South Africa via Swaziland,” Mutahi said.

Earlier on Thursday, Mutahi also announced that three new cases had been confirmed -all ladies aged between 30 and 61 and all are a result of community contamination.

According to the Health Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi, all new cases are said to have come into contact with a previous patient who turned positive, “All the new confirmed cases are Kenyans.”

She said that the new patients have already been taken to isolation and are being monitored by medical personnel.

The 31 cases are said to be spread across Kenya’s five counties: Nairobi, Kajiado, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale.

On Wednesday, the Kenyan government imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew set to begin Friday 7PM while all international flights to the country have been stopped.