Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto wanted to slap President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017 after his boss simply was about to relinquish power.

Former Ugandan President Godfrey Lukongwa Binaisa QC (30 May 1920 – 5 August 2010) once famously declared that the chair (power) is sweet.

In Kenya, a six-judge bench nullified their (Ruto-Uhuru) presidential win and ordered a repeat election but Uhuru seemed not interested in going for a re-run and instead wanted to return home at Gatundu.

Ruto recently revealed at a campaign rally that he propelled his boss to his second tenure.

“Here is the president, and he says he is not keen on taking part in the repeat elections and he says he wants to go to his Ichaweru home,” Ruto said

“I looked at him and told him I would have slapped him were it not for the respect I had for him. I asked him how he could just give up,” he added.

Uhuru now says he would not have minded quitting for the sake of the country’s peace.

“A lot has been said about me. Some are even going out there saying how I wanted to go to Gatundu after the Supreme Court nullified my 2017 election. I want to confirm that, indeed it’s true. Yes, I wanted to go home. Because, if going home would have brought peace in this country, then I was ready,” said Uhuru.

“The Presidency is not more important than life. I had reached a point where I was ready to give up, because you cannot cling onto power even when People are dying,” Uhuru told religious leaders.

Uhuru stated that had Ruto slapped him as he claims, he would have turned the other chick for him to slap again as long as there would not have been bloodshed in the country.

“If they had slapped me over power, I would have given them the other cheek to slap. Yes, I wanted to go back to Ichaweri because I couldn’t compare power with bloodshed.”

“These seats we occupy (Presidency) are not more valuable than human life. I had said yes, I will not see more people lose lives because of a seat,” Uhuru stated.

“I don’t want to remain in power as they allege. This is a difficult job, no sleep. This house is full of challenges and ten years for me is enough. I am waiting for 9th August,” stated Uhuru.

Uhuru noted that State House is not a place for fun and merrymaking.

Uhuru blasted his Deputy, William Ruto, for claiming that he was using the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to extend his term in office.

“Those who wanted to slap me because I was about to give up the seat were the same ones who accused me of trying to use BBI to extend my term.

“How was I extending power which I had given up on?” wondered Uhuru.

Kenya is scheduled to hold elections in the next 30days and four men are jostling for state house. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners received the first batch of ballot papers.