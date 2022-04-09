Kenya government has mulled a plan compelling thousands of boda boda [mototaxis] and tuktuk operators to have third-party insurance cover to protect their passengers.

Until recently, third party insurance cover was only mandatory for motorcycles and three-wheelers used for domestic, social, and leisure purposes, but not for those engaged in public transportation.

Boda bodas and tuk tuks had not been categorized as motor-vehicles used by fare-paying passengers, and therefore, there had been no legal requirement for them to acquire insurance cover.

Last year, the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) started pushing for changes that would make it mandatory for boda boda and tuk tuk operators to acquire third-party insurance cover for their fare-paying passengers and pedestrians in case of an accident resulting in injury.

More than 1.5million Boda bodas and tuk tuks are currently estimated to be operating in Kenya.

The proposed changes by the IRA were prompted by the increasing number of boda boda accidents that leave many injured and unable to cater for the cost of treatment. In 2020 alone 439 people died from motorcycle –related accidents, compared to 217 in 2016.

“We need to protect Kenyans. When you jump onto that boda boda, you need to be sure that the least it has is third-party cover. Boda bodas knock people dead and injure others. These people need to be compensated,” said AKI chief executive.

In 2019, Parliament rejected the Treasury’s push for compulsory third-party insurance cover for boda bodas and tuktuks, citing lack of public participation in the changes.

Kenya, like most African countries, offers a huge potential for motorcycle ride-hailing firms due to low personal car ownership, rapidly expanding populations and a lack of efficient mass transport systems in fast-growing cities that are clogged with cars.

While informal motorcycle taxis have been around for years, the new companies are hoping to win a market share by offering trained, accountable drivers and the convenience of booking rides through a mobile app.