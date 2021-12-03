Kenya Legislator Proposes to Legalise Sex

Under six sections in Kenya’s penal code, commercial sex is illegal and punishable, but one kenyan member of parliament is pushing for legalising sex trade.

Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria in the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, that is due for the first reading, proposes amendment to Section 182 of the Penal Code which lists those engaging in commercial sex work in public places, beggars, and drunkards causing a breach of peace as idle and disorderly.

He argues that police have used the provisions to harass innocent Kenyans.

“The Penal Code is amended by repealing section 182. The law enforcers have often used section 182 to harass innocent members of the public,” Gikaria says in the bill’s justification.

The Penal Code says idle and disorderly persons include “every common prostitute behaving in a disorderly or indecent manner in any public place.”

Sex buyers are equally not spared the current law which prescribes as an offence for a person to solicit for immoral purposes.

“…shall be deemed idle and disorderly persons, and are guilty of a misdemeanour and are liable for the first offence to imprisonment for one month or to a fine not exceeding one hundred shillings,” the law Gikaria seeks to delete reads.

Law provides that it is a felony to live on earnings of prostitution, solicit for immoral purposes in public places, manage a brothel, be found in one, or use your house or any part for prostitution.

The bill’s introduction has coincided with the ongoing 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence under the theme of “Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!”