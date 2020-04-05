Victims of #COVID19 will be buried within a period of 24 hours from the time of they have succumbed to the deadly pandemic, Kenya government ordered on Sunday.

The East African economic powerhouse has so far lost four people to coronavirus.

The first death was of a 66-year-old man on March 28, who passed on while at the Intensive Care Unit of the Aga Khan Hospital.

Kenya’s current positive cases have risen to 142.

Health Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said “less than 15 close family members” are only required on site to send off their loved one.

On a positive note, Kenya on April 1, said it had registered three #COVID-19 recoveries, after the first and third patients fully recovered from the virus.

They tested negative after being tested twice over a period of time not on the same day.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the two survivors had been cleared to rejoin their families.

However, Kagwe has warned of a possibility of a further increase in the number of positive cases in the country.

The country introduced a strict 7PM-5:30AM curfew banning all public gatherings and businesses with the aim of stopping the spread of coronavirus.

Kenyans from cities including Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu from travelling to Nyeri County have been prohibited in a bid to protect elderly people from being infected with coronavirus.

Kagwe has since urged those who live in urban areas specifically in Nairobi not to travel to rural areas as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the elderly.

He further urged those in upcountry not to travel to urban areas unless it is necessary and even so, to maintain social distancing at all cost.

The Ministry of Health predicts a significant rise in the number of coronavirus cases to 10,000 by April 30.