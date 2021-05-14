Politics
Kenya High Court Rejects Uhuru-Odinga Political Deal
President Uhuru’s plan to leave power in the hands of Raila Odinga has collapsed after Kenya’s High Court ruled against the constitutional amendment scheme.
“The constitutional amendment Bill is an initiative of the president and the law is clear that the president does not have the constitutional mandate to initiate any constitutional changes through popular initiative,” the court said in its ruling.
In Uhuru’s mind amending the constitution would permanently resolve Kenya’s political problems caused by introduction of multiparty system of state management.
“Constitutional changes were aimed at ensuring we no longer have the winner takes it all and loser goes home with nothing after elections,” President Kenyatta said last year while mobilising support for the project.
According to President Uhuru, the 2010 Constitution gave Kenyans some remedies but did it resolve or entrench some zero-sum game where the winner takes all and the loser goes home with nothing.
“Our Country is staring at a constitutional moment and the National question goes back to the advent of our Multi-Party System for indeed it was after the re-introduction of political pluralism in 1992 that negative politics began to dominate. Now we need to ask ourselves as a people; how do we change this through a constitutional consensus?,” Uhuru argued.
Tribalism in Kenya plays an important role in elective Politics where a candidate is mostly voted based on his tribe and not substance or merit. Under Former President Daniel Arap Moi, Kenya was managed under one party system and definitely one tribe.
However, after the introduction of multiparty system, Kenya’s diverse population and large ethnic voting blocs, have caused untold suffering, politically-motivated communal violence around election time, notably after a 2007 poll when over 1,100 people died.
That election led to a power-sharing government, in which Odinga was prime minister, and a new constitution in 2010, which introduced the posts of prime minister and leader of the opposition.
However the 2017 election again led to chaos, with Odinga crying foul over fraud and the Supreme Court ordering a rerun due to irregularities, which Kenyatta won.
The next presidential election will be held in 2022 and Kenyatta, having served two terms, is not eligible to stand again.
Under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), critiques believe it is a scheme that was being introduced through constitutional reform which would create a system allowing Kenyatta and Odinga, respectively Kikuyu and Luo, the two main ethnic groups in the country, to share power.
Israel Sends Grounds Forces Into Gaza
Isareli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the campaign against Hamas was far from over and threatened more action.
At about 9 pm on Thursday night, the IDF began assembling ground forces along the border with the Gaza Strip.
IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman said on Friday morning that the military was still evaluating the consequences of the operation.
Armoured and infantry battalions joined the artillery batteries that had been deployed days earlier to pound Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets.
Hamas and their proxies are now said to be using high powered rockets that includes the Fajr 5 (military codename M-75) and Burkan (A-122), which reach deeper into Irael.
Meanwhile, Hamas forces in the Gaza Strip are said to be deploying suicide drones that are able to evade Iron Dome aerial defense because of low altitude. The drones are believed to be coming from the Iran and Turkey.
Some 119 people have been killed in Gaza and eight have died in Israel since fighting began on Monday.
Meanwhile, Jewish and Israeli-Arab mobs have been fighting within Israel, prompting its president to warn of civil war.
Police say Israeli Arabs have been responsible for most of the trouble and reject the accusation that they are standing by while gangs of Jewish youths target Arab homes.
This week’s violence in Gaza and Israel is the worst since 2014. It came after weeks of spiralling Israeli-Palestinian tension in East Jerusalem which culminated in clashes at a holy site revered by both Muslims and Jews.
Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, began firing rockets after warning Israel to withdraw from the site, triggering retaliatory air strikes.
The Israeli military said it had conducted an operation overnight to destroy a network of Hamas tunnels that it dubbed “the metro”.
The “Metro” had been built in the years after the 2014 war in the Gaza Strip, also known in Israel as Operation Protective Edge. It was a network of dozens of kilometers of tunnels that crisscrossed Gaza and provided safety from Israeli aerial incursions.
As fighting entered its fifth day, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres called for “an immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities in Gaza and Israel”.
A senior Hamas official has said the group is ready for a “reciprocal” ceasefire if the international community pressures Israel to “suppress military actions” at the disputed al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.
Museveni Takes On 7th Term At 77
Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has completed his first day of his 7th term as president of Uganda after officially taking oath at Kololo Independence grounds on Wednesday.
Museveni won the January 14th presidential polls by 58.6% of the total vote. Museveni representing the National Resistance Movement political party NRM, fetched 5851037 of the total votes.
Meanwhile, rival Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu fetched 3,475298 votes representing (34.83%) of the total votes cast by Ugandan voters.
At his inauguration, leaders of Somalia, Kenya, Burundi, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Guinea, and Ghana were present although Museveni had invited 42 leaders.
“I am supremely honoured to host the different leaders here,” the 77-year old former rebel leader said expressing his gratitude to support from his counterparts and hosted them at a State Dinner including other guests at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.
In 1986, a 40-year old Museveni was sworn in as President after successfully capturing the capital Kampala.
At his 1986 inauguration, Museveni said his was not a mere change of guards but a fundamental change. ”Nobody is to think that what is happening today, what has been happening in the last few days is a mere change of guards,” Museveni said.
”The people of Uganda should only die from natural causes which are not under our control,” he said, ”but not from fellow human beings.”
However, during the January 14 2021 polls, Museveni triggered memories of the past regimes that he succeeded and deployed monster war machines on the streets and deployed trigger hungry militia that killed so many civilians as he battled the massive opposition groups around the country.
According to him, the Opposition is clandestinely funded by foreign elements whom he accuses of not being happy with his government’s progress.
A former coordinator of intelligence in Uganda, Gen. David Tinyefuza now a staunch critic of President Museveni has observed that pooling military tanks onto the streets is a grave mistake and a return into the past.
“This is exactly what Kampala was before I and Gen. Museveni went to the Bush. We went to fight anarchy, unexplained disappearances of innocent and unarmed citizens and general lawlessness. Ugandans must not accept this situation. I therefore wish to call upon Ugandans, young and old to stand and rise above this intimidation.”
UK’s Minister For Africa in Talks With Tanzanian President Samia
Tanzania government said Tuesday that United Kingdom, Minister for Africa, James Duddridge will be holding talks with President Samia Suluhu Hassan.
“I look forward to my discussions with the President and her government on our opportunities for cooperation including our work together with the business sector and how we collectively tackle global challenges including climate change and Covid-19,” Duddridge said.
Mr. Duddridge is in Tanzania on a two-day official visit. This is the first visit by a UK Minister since 2019.
According to a statement released today, during his visit, the minister will have a range of meetings and visits that show the breadth and depth of the UK’s relationship with Tanzania in the fields of business health, education and border security.
Mr. Duddridge will also meet with the Minister of Trade and Industry Kitila Mkumbo and Minister of Investment Goffrey Mwambe.
On May 12, the Minister will travel to Zanzibar where he is expected to meet President Hussein Mwinyi and first Vice President Othman Masoud.
