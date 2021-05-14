Kenya High Court Rejects Uhuru-Odinga Political Deal

President Uhuru’s plan to leave power in the hands of Raila Odinga has collapsed after Kenya’s High Court ruled against the constitutional amendment scheme.

“The constitutional amendment Bill is an initiative of the president and the law is clear that the president does not have the constitutional mandate to initiate any constitutional changes through popular initiative,” the court said in its ruling.

In Uhuru’s mind amending the constitution would permanently resolve Kenya’s political problems caused by introduction of multiparty system of state management.

“Constitutional changes were aimed at ensuring we no longer have the winner takes it all and loser goes home with nothing after elections,” President Kenyatta said last year while mobilising support for the project.

According to President Uhuru, the 2010 Constitution gave Kenyans some remedies but did it resolve or entrench some zero-sum game where the winner takes all and the loser goes home with nothing.

“Our Country is staring at a constitutional moment and the National question goes back to the advent of our Multi-Party System for indeed it was after the re-introduction of political pluralism in 1992 that negative politics began to dominate. Now we need to ask ourselves as a people; how do we change this through a constitutional consensus?,” Uhuru argued.

Tribalism in Kenya plays an important role in elective Politics where a candidate is mostly voted based on his tribe and not substance or merit. Under Former President Daniel Arap Moi, Kenya was managed under one party system and definitely one tribe.

However, after the introduction of multiparty system, Kenya’s diverse population and large ethnic voting blocs, have caused untold suffering, politically-motivated communal violence around election time, notably after a 2007 poll when over 1,100 people died.

That election led to a power-sharing government, in which Odinga was prime minister, and a new constitution in 2010, which introduced the posts of prime minister and leader of the opposition.

However the 2017 election again led to chaos, with Odinga crying foul over fraud and the Supreme Court ordering a rerun due to irregularities, which Kenyatta won.

The next presidential election will be held in 2022 and Kenyatta, having served two terms, is not eligible to stand again.

Under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), critiques believe it is a scheme that was being introduced through constitutional reform which would create a system allowing Kenyatta and Odinga, respectively Kikuyu and Luo, the two main ethnic groups in the country, to share power.