Kenya Cuts Funds For Universities With Jobless Graduates

Graduates from Kenya’s public universities that fail to secure jobs in their first year after graduation are on the verge of losing a sizeable amount of funding from government.

According to details, the Kenya government said it will allocate funds to public universities based on their performance.

A proposed funding formula based on performance recommended by the Universities Fund —which guides the allocation of State funds to public universities – is based on five performance indicators, including absorption of an institution’s graduates in the job market, research and training on financial management for top officials.

The present formula is based on the number of students and the cost of courses at the universities.

The new funding structure comes in a period when Kenya has witnessed a jump in the number of universities and campuses as well as degree courses, most liberal arts, that offer little opportunities in the competitive jobs market.

“Performance-based funding is funding aimed at allocating a portion of universities education budget according to specific performance measures. It makes funding allocating more transparent and more competitive,” UF’s board says in the draft.

“The key performance indicators to be considered will be four-year graduation rate, graduate employability rate (one year after graduation) and research inputs.”

Kenya is currently grappling with a large number of jobless graduates in an economy that is struggling to create new jobs.

Kenya has 102 public universities and campuses — which posted a deficit of Sh6.2 billion in the year to June and received nearly Sh70 billion from the Treasury to run their operations.

The State has come under pressure from the World Bank to close and merge some of the cash-strapped public universities, citing duplication of courses and the need to cut spending.

The rise in university enrolment puts pressure on the government to create jobs for the graduates whose number stood at 62,000 in 2002 amid a slowdown in the creation of new jobs.

Before the onset of Covid-19, which shed thousands of jobs last year, the economy had been generating less than 100,000 private sector positions.

The economy added 69,600 formal private sector jobs in 2019, coming at a time when the government sought to tame its bloated wage bill through a freeze in hiring.