The Kenyan government has banned food donations to vulnerable people during the ongoing Lockdown.

Two women died in Kibra on Friday as they were sandwiched in a scramble for foodstuffs that were donated in Kenya’s largest slum.

The victims in their mid-30s died as a result of suffocation after they were caught in the stampede.

Kibra police commander Andrew Musaisi said the two women sustained internal injuries and died while being rushed to hospital for medical care.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi noted that while the acts were well-intentioned, they had led to a breach of the social distancing guidelines as set out by the Health Ministry, besides creating disorder.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, all donations should be delivered to the Kenya COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

At the county level, those willing to help will be required to liaise with the county governments or county commissioners who will in turn oversee the distribution.

Most Kenyans have been urged to work from home and there is a daily curfew from 7pm to 5am which has reportedly reduced opportunities for work for those living in slums.