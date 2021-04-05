East-Africa
Kenya Army Seeking Private Investor to Build 11,000 Staff Houses
Private investors in East African Community have a big deal awaiting them as Kenya Military seeks private players to fund, build and operate 11,000 homes for its personnel who face a critical shortage of housing.
This is the first time Kenyan military -which has for years undertaken and financed its own projects – has turned to private investors under the private public partnership (PPP) model.
“The Ministry of Defence is faced with a shortfall of accommodation for the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). This is particularly the case for the non-commissioned officer cadre of the KDF,” said the military.
According to details, private investors will rent out the houses once completed to Kenya Defence Forces ( KDF) for 15 years, allowing them to recoup their capital running into millions of dollars over the period after which the lease will terminate and ownership revert to KDF, the military said.
“The immediate need is estimated at 11,200 residential units. Owing to funding constraints, the Defence Ministry intends to resolve the housing challenge partly through the use of the PPP project delivery model.”
Phase one, will see the development of 2,340 residential units.
Among the chosen sites for the housing project is the Roysambu military base along the Nairobi-Thika highway where 15 acres of land will be provided for building of 500 residential units.
For the Nanyuki military base, a total of 737 residential units are expected to be constructed on 300 acres of land.
At Lanet military base, a total of 125 units will be put up on 21 acres while in Gilgil’s Kenyatta Barracks 610 residential units will be put up.
Crime
Kenyan Woman Stubs 3 Men Sucks Their Blood
Kenya Police is holding a woman for brutal murder and seriously injuring two others that were fighting over her love.
According to police, the three men on Wednesday engaged in fisticuffs over the woman – since identified as Margaret Wambui Wangari – before she attacked them.
The suspect reportedly drew a sharp object and drove it deep into the ear of one of the men, killing him instantly.
She then attacked the other two as well, leaving them with serious injuries during the incident that occurred at Saa Mbaya area in Nairobi’s Kahawa West.
Area residents who witnessed the incident are said to have restrained the violent suspect when she started sucking blood oozing from the men.
Police officers deployed to nearby schools to monitor the ongoing KCPE exams rushed to the scene and placed Wambui in custody, thereby rescuing her from the enraged mob baying for her blood.
The injured men, one of them nursing a serious cut on the forehead, were rushed to the Kenyatta University Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based at Kasarani are presently piecing together evidence to establish what led to the fight.
citizen
Business
Uganda To Conduct Aerial Survey Of Minerals
Uganda has received planes and technical experts to begin conducting an aerial assessment of its mineral wealth beneath the Karamoja sub region.
This development comes at a time there are concerns that Uganda exports more gold than it actually mines.
According to Dr Mary Kitutu, Energy and Minerals Minister, the data on the type, quality and quantities of minerals available under the ground across Karamoja, will be identified over the next one year.
Details also indicate that a massive U$20million has been injected for this aggressive aerial mineral magnetic survey on the resource rich Karamoja sub region.
Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, says this development will grow investor confidence, shake off speculators and elevate the country on a commercial pedestal for harnessing the mineral resource.
Gold exports more than doubled in the period between January 2018 and January 2019, according to data from Bank of Uganda (BoU).
According to official statistics, gold exports surged to $514m in 2018 from less than $10m a decade ago. In 2018 gold surpassed coffee as Uganda’s biggest earner of foreign currency.
The east African country shipped $1.25-billion worth of gold in 2019, compared with $514.8 million exported in the previous 12 months.
Uganda’s gold exports, according to Bank of Uganda, during December 2019 and November 2020 grew to 34,450 kilogrammes from 27,025kgs.
Despite skepticism that Uganda may be obtaining gold from conflict sites in the region, Adam Mugume, executive director in charge of research at the central Bank of Uganda, told reporters the spike in export volumes was due to a growing international demand for gold and a boost in Uganda’s refining capacity.
Shipments of gold had been negligible for Uganda but they started to rise sharply after a major refiner, Africa Gold Refinery, opened shop in 2016.
Uganda’s gold shipments stood at under $10-million about decade ago, but in 2018 gold for the first time overtook coffee as Uganda’s biggest export.
Three more smaller refineries have since been commissioned, adding to the country’s processing capacity and allowing Uganda to slowly emerge as a regional gold trading hub despite low domestic production of the metal.
Mugume estimated Uganda’s own domestic gold production, mostly dominated by small-scale wildcat miners, at less than $50-million.
The four refineries source their gold from regional countries, including Democratic Republic of Congo, where rights activists previously blamed parts of the mineral trade for fuelling militia violence.
Mugume said the 2019 jump in exports was also caused by the large consignment of gold that the African Gold Refinery imported from sanctions-hit Venezuela and subsequently re-exported.
Business
Covid-19 Pushed Kenya Airways Into U$333million Loss
Business for East Africa’s largest airline company Kenya Airways has reported a gigantic loss amounting of almost U$300million attributed to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the state carrier it made a total loss of U$ 333181610.82(Sh36.6 billion) after tax loss for the financial year ending December 2020 compared to Sh12.9 billion loss in 2019.
The loss exceeds the amount of money allocated to Kenya’s six counties combined in the Financial Year 2019/2020.
The financial year under focus was the worst in the history of the aviation industry. Airline passenger traffic was reduced to levels last seen in 1999, wiping out 21 years of airline passenger traffic growth.
During the period, Kenya Airways shut down its scheduled network operations from April to July last year following a directive from the government to suspend all scheduled passenger services into and out of the country to curb the spread covid-19 virus.
“It has been a tough year where we have faced unprecedented challenges. The situation continues to be difficult even as we gradually resume our operations, mainly due to the depressed demand for air travel, with recovery to 2019 levels expected to take between 3 to 4 years,” said the airline in a tweet.
The Group’s total revenue during the year reduced by 58.8% to Sh52.8 billion as a result of reduced flight capacity aligned to depressed demand.
Approximately 70% of total passengers carried last year were flown during the first three months of the year, demonstrating the drop in demand as the global crisis deepened during the year.
Passengers uplifted in the year amounted to 1.8 million, a reduction of 65.7% from prior year.
Similarly, passenger revenue declined by 67.5% from Sh103.6 billion reported in 2019 to Sh33.7billion reported last year evidencing the continuing effect of the pandemic.
standard
How Prime Minister Jean Kambanda Poisoned Academicians
Kenya Army Seeking Private Investor to Build 11,000 Staff Houses
Rwanda’s Weekly Coffee Export Earnings Rise 32%
Resurrection Of Jesus Is Hope That Does not Disappoint
DRC Opposition Condemns Sabotage Of FARDC Efforts Against Rebels
How Prime Minister Jean Kambanda Poisoned Academicians
World’s Christians Celebrate Easter Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu Charged With Abuse of Power, Corruption
Tanzania President Samia Shakes Up Government Institutions
Rapper DMX Hospitalised After Suffering Heart Attack
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Abageni Basoreje Ubukwe Muri Stade Bazira Kwica Amabwiriza Yo Kurwanya COVID-19
- Abantu 4.3% Mu Bapimwe COVID-19 Kuri Pasika Bayisanzwemo
- Misiri, Sudan Na Ethiopia Byahuriye Mu Biganiro i Kinshasa
- Umunyakenyakazi Yaciye Agahigo Mu Kwiruka Igice Cya Marathon
- Umuraperi DMX Ararembye
- Gasabo: Ababikira ‘Bishe Amabwiriza’ Ya Leta
- Indi Ntambara Iratutumba Hagati Y’U Burusiya Na Ukraine
- Igikomangoma Cy’Ubwami Bwa Jordanie Kirafunzwe
- Ubutumwa bwa Polisi kuri Pasika…
- Mwarimu wa Kaminuza Y’U Rwanda Uherutse Gupfa ‘Yagiraga’ Umuvuduko W’Amaraso
Trending
-
Politics10 seconds ago
How Prime Minister Jean Kambanda Poisoned Academicians
-
Business4 days ago
120 year-old Imperial-Era Russian Grocery Store to Close
-
Crime4 days ago
Police Hands Over 32 Recovered Tower Batteries To IHS Rwanda
-
Business5 days ago
Amid Recession, Sub-Saharan Africa Poised For Recovery: Digital Technologies Key To Driving Future Of Work
-
Business2 days ago
British Firm Tullow Oil Risks Losing Oil Concession In Kenya
-
Crime2 days ago
Burundi’s Drunk Colonel Shoots Dead Waiter
-
Religion1 day ago
World’s Christians Celebrate Easter Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic
-
Business4 days ago
ZIGAMA CSS Records Rwf13.7B Net Profit