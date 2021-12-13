Business
Kenya Airways Starts Direct Flights From Juba to Khartoum
Kenya’s national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) announced it had kicked off direct flights from South Sudan Capital Juba to Khartoum.
KQ said in a statement that the new flight will originate from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi flying to Khartoum via Juba and back to Nairobi every Wednesday and Sunday. KQ will also launch another flight from Nairobi to Juba via Khartoum and back to Nairobi on Fridays.
“Kenya Airways is steadfast on creating free flows of trade and tourism across Africa and in other key markets because we believe our wide network and reliable services will aid in opening up opportunities across the region,” KQ chief executive Allan Kilavuka said in a statement on Friday.
Flights via Juba, on Wednesdays and Sundays, depart Nairobi at 7.40 am to arrive in the South Sudanese capital at 9.25 am, and leave at 10.05 am to get to Khartoum at 11.25 am. The return trip starts at 12.05 pm in Khartoum for Nairobi, arriving at JKIA at 16.10 pm.
The Friday flight via Khartoum leaves Nairobi at 7.40 am to arrive in the Sudan capital at 10.35 am. The flight departs to Juba at 11.15 am, arriving at 13.20 pm. It returns to Nairobi at 2 pm to arrive at 3.45 pm.
“The new service between Juba and Khartoum is timely and gives us an opportunity to serve a range of travellers and grow our customer base in both Sudan and South Sudan,” said Julius Thairu, KQ acting chief commercial officer.
CIMERWA Plc Profit Before Tax Hits Record Rwf 5.4bn In Year-ended 30 September 2021, +179% Increase
Rwanda’s sole cement manufacturer, CIMERWA Plc, has record Profit Before Tax of Rwf 5.4 billion, a +179% increase compared to the previous year, according to its Final financial results for the period ended 30 September 2021.
The Company closed the year on strong footing with Revenue of Rwf 67.3 billion (+7% versus last year), Profit After Tax at Rwf 4.1 billion (+111% better than last year), and Earnings Per Share improving by +111% to reach 5.86.
“We have achieved strong financial results in the year ending 30 September 2021 despite the effects of various Covid-19 lockdowns during the period,” the company’s CFO, John Bugunya, told Taarifa.
This excellent performance was driven by growth in revenue as the business executed its route-to-market strategy so as sustain the dominant market share position as well as margins.
In addition, prudent cost management initiatives were implemented across the business as reflected in the cost of sales remaining flat year-on-year.
It was a difficult year with continued COVID-19 disruptions but nevertheless, we made a strong contribution to allow Rwanda’s critical construction activities to progress smoothly.
The compnay’s CEO, Albert Sigei spoke to Taarifa today morning in an exclusive interview and expanded on how he has his team to deliver positive results during the pandemic.
Earlier this month, he also hosted a massive gala dinner to extend gratitude to Cimerwa’s customers.
He said, after releasing financial results, “We are ready to exploit the projected growth of the Rwanda and neighboring export markets with adequate stocks and capacity in place to service the trade and major infrastructure projects.”
He also emphasised that, “We remain firmly in support of the ‘made in Rwanda’ strategy and are keenly taking actions to defend our domestic market share and expand our exports.”
The company says these exceptional results reflect its resilience and the impact of the solid foundation that has been laid by the Board and Management.
Last week board members met to approve the results and to give management advise and blessings for next year.
“We are uniquely positioned to tap into the immense growth potential in Rwanda and the Great Lakes region while confidently riding the waves of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sigei said.
“I must appreciate the collaborative effort starting from our skilled and committed workforce, a solid Board of Directors, and supportive stakeholders. All of this puts us in pole position to keep delivering our brand promise,” he noted.
Rwanda Standards Board Begins Automating Its Services
The Rwanda Standards Board (RSB) has launched a Single Window Information for Trade (SWIFT) effectively automating all its services.
The US$ 125,000 project was financed by USAID Rwanda through TradeMark East Africa.
The automation is expected to drastically reduce the time and cost of seeking various services from the board by the business community and other clients due to shift from the manual system that required many physical visits to the board.
Among the new and enhanced services now available online are applications for System Certification, Training, Made in Rwanda Logo, Calibration of Instruments, Sample Testing, Lab Designation, Various Licenses and Authorization to Break Seal.
Other services now available online are Verification of Certificates issued by RSB, Purchase of Rwanda Standards and Integration to the EAC Bureaus of Standards Information Sharing Platforms.
Speaking during the launch event, RSB Director General Raymond Murenzi hailed the automation noting that clients seeking various standards services from the board will now do so at a click of a button.
“Today everyone, from wherever they are, can access and buy a standard, request for any of our services, be able to monitor the progress of their application and get the service fully offered. This an outstanding addition to the performance of our systems, and an incredible gain in the journey towards realizing our endeavours to be a trusted party in delivering standards-based and customer-suited solutions that contribute in the country’s socio-economic development” noted Murenzi.
USAID Rwanda Head of Economic Growth Unit Amy Beeler speaking at the event said the automation comes at a very critical time given the Covid Pandemic “Digitization is really important at this time and glad to see RSB being ahead of the park by being this innovative and ensuring services to its clients will now be uninterrupted”.
TMEA Rwanda Country Director Patience Mutesi said the automation of RSB’s services will greatly boost competitiveness of Rwandese goods and enable greater access to international markets.
“The SWIFT project we are launching today is a build up to a Phase one automation of some of the RSB services,” he said.
Phase 2 has already enabled online provision of an even broader spectrum of services online.
This greatly reduced the time and cost of such services, making Rwandese goods more competitive, making them access more local and international markets, ultimately improving the economy and standards of living.
During the Pilot Phase of the upgrade RSB received 524 standards requests, 112 standards were purchased, 69 Training requests, 18 applications for product certification, 5 applications for system certification were registered, 609 Test requests, 209 calibration requests were registered for 1000 equipment recorded, 96 verification requests were registered for 497 equipment recorded, 509 payment advice prepared, and 265 payments completed.
The project launched today is a build up on a Phase 1 project also supported by TradeMark East Africa.
The earlier phase undertaken some years back greatly improved operational efficiency and enabled the board’s quick service to the public and the business community.
DRC, France Sign €500M Investment Deal
France’s development Agency (AFD) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have signed a €500million investment deal.
According to details on Tuesday, President Félix Tshisekedi and Rémy Rioux the AFD chief executive inked their signatures on the memorandum of understanding.
Mr. Rioux, his delegation came to see “the solidity” of the economic policy of the DRC as well as the macroeconomic and financial framework.
The French Development Agency (AFD) is a public financial institution that implements the policy defined by the French government, acts to combat poverty and promote sustainable development.
Present on four continents through a network of 75 offices, AFD finances and supports projects that improve the living conditions of populations, support economic growth and protect the planet. In 2015, AFD allocated €8.3 billion euros to financing projects in developing countries and in favor of overseas departments, regions and communities.
To demonstrate this commitment by France, two agreements were also signed, one of 10 million euros for “teacher training in the DRC” which, he says, is a contribution to education policy and the other agreement concerns the modernization of the financial authorities of the Ministry of Finance, with a view to increasing the rate of mobilization of domestic resources.
Currently, there are 9 main projects in DR Congo in connection with their objectives: the promotion of bilingual learning in French-speaking sub-Saharan Africa, the support of sustainable forest management, a better distribution of the uses of the waters of the basin.
Congo-Oubangui-Sangha (2nd largest basin in the world), better access to drinking water to fight cholera, a new innovative system for access to drinking water in Kinshasa the capital of the country, a modernization of the vocational training offer in South Kivu, a modernization of the vocational training offer in Bas-Congo, an improvement in mother-child health by supporting two referral hospitals, equitable access to quality education for Congolese children.
Kenya Airways Starts Direct Flights From Juba to Khartoum
