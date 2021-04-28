Business
Kenya Airways Hits Another Wall With Covid-stricken India
Kenya’s National Carrier may be headed for another trouble as India- one of its lucrative destinations imposes extra restrictions on KQ flights as part of a fight against Covid-19 pandemic.
In August 2020, Kenya airways resumed flights to India when a ban on international flights was lifted. The resumption of flights was under a special arrangement, normally referred to as ‘air bubble’ in aviation parlance.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic started ravaging the world last year, Kenya airways would carry an unlimited number of passengers to India.
However, with the resumption of the cross-border flights last year and countries being cautious over new strains of Covid-19, India limited the number of passengers to only 400 a week.
Kenya and India in September 2020 held negotiations on flights in either country once the moratorium on international flights was lifted and agreed on this air bubble arrangement.
KQ said airlines must follow the health protocols set by the two governments. These include preflight approvals for passengers before departure and Covid-19 test certificates and contacts.
“KQ operates three flights a week under this arrangement,” said the airline.
Now, with the cases of Covid-19 seemingly overwhelming India at the moment, the agreement is likely to come to an end as Kenya is mulling putting in place stricter travel curbs to India.
A number of countries, including the US, Britain, New Zealand, France, Singapore and Canada have either banned travel to and from India or asked their nationals coming from the Asian country to isolate in government-approved hotels.
Should there be a ban on flights to India, the ripple effect will be felt by local traders as India has emerged as among Kenya’s top export markets.
Kenya Airways will also take a hit as reduced flights to India would significantly affect its revenues especially after the carrier stopped flying to the UK, France and limited flights on China route.
Should Kenya stop travels to and from India, then KQ will have to grapple with reduced frequencies and high number of idle pilots that are minting millions of shillings a month.
Kenya Airways recorded Sh36.2 billion losses in the year ending December 2020, said its pilots are only operating 50% of the time in a month following reduced frequencies and underutilisation of the available capacity on to low passenger demand.
Last year, Kenya Airways sought to lay off half of its pilots in a bid to slash costs to weather the cash flow crisis deepened by the Covid-19 pandemic but this was thwarted by a court case filed by the pilots’ lobby- Kenya Airline Pilots Association.
I&M Bank Holds AGM, Approves Rwf15B For Bonus Shares
The new Chairman Board of Directors of I&M Bank Rwanda, Bonaventure Niyibizi, presided over his first Annual General Meeting on Wednesday morning at the bank’s headquarters in Kigali.
Niyibizi joins the bank after it registered positive results. Last month the bank announced that it had recorded an after-tax profit of Rwf5.1 billion in 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic which adversely affected its clients.
The Board discussed how to maintain the bank’s resilience in the current hard times caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting also agreed and approved the issuance of one new fully paid-up bonus share of a par value of Frw10 for every four ordinary shares held (1-to-4), to be issued to the existing shareholders as at May 13, 2021, by capitalizing part of the revenue reserves.
The total value of the issued shares will be Rwf15 billion.
The Bank’s Managing Director, Robin Bairstow, told the GM that the pandemic has tested the bank’s resilience and its ability to survive storms.
“The pandemic tested our resilience and highlighted the strength of our business model, strategy, and our flexibility to adapt to change,” he said.
Bairstow, in his presentation to the shareholders, underlined the resilience and strength of the Bank’s business model, strategy, and flexibility to adapt to change in the face of a global health crisis.
He also told journalists after the GM that I&M Bank Rwanda has a healthy balance sheet and remains a key major player in the market.
From the very first signs of the Covid-19 pandemic, I&M Bank Rwanda Plc defined two absolute priorities: protecting the health and safety of its employees and doing everything in its power to ensure business continuity, he said.
“We put in place a comprehensive support scheme for our retail and business clients including interest rate reductions, online charge waivers, and loan extension facilities. At the same time, we equipped our staff to work remotely and to continue providing critical services, and maintain day-to-day operations,” he said.
Meanwhile, the new Chairman, Niyibizi, who is the first Rwandan to chair the Board of Directors in the modern history of I&M Bank Rwanda Plc – said “It is a privilege I was given to lead and contribute to the growth of I&M Bank Rwanda.”
Under his leadership, he said, the main focus will be ensuring that he provides the necessary leadership for the bank’s team to diversify revenue streams, and entering into all clients’ spaces in the marketplace. “We will also make sure that we provide the resources and skills to maintain the growth and improve our services,” Niyibizi said.
Second-hand Cars Prices Shoot Up 29%
Reports from Kenya indicate that pricing of second-hand cars has increased by up to 29% or U$ 4640 due to a rise in the cost of buying and shipping automobiles from Japan.
Car importers say purchase prices in Japan, the major source of most used vehicles, increased by between U$1,000 and U$1,500.
Dealers attribute this to tougher economic conditions that have caused people to keep their cars for longer than usual, restricting supply to markets such as Kenya.
The economic uncertainty triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic has also driven consumers towards used cars as workers drop their quest for a big investment in new vehicles during a recession.
Shipping costs for a used car from the Asian nation on the other hand have jumped to U$1,200 from U$1,000 due to a shortage of ships and containers.
A global surge in demand for certain goods during the pandemic has upended normal trade flows, causing bottlenecks and leaving empty cargo containers stranded.
Most of the current stocks of used cars were shipped in when the local currency had depreciated 7.8 per cent against the US dollar, further inflating their final prices.
Mazda Demio, Toyota Fielder, Toyota Rav 4, Toyota Vanguard and Nissan X-Trail are some of the popular models whose yard prices have consequently increased.
“The prices of used cars in Japan have gone up, there is also low production of new cars and people are holding on to their old units,” said Charles Munyori, the secretary-general of Kenya Auto Bazaar Association, which represents used car dealers.
“For example, a Mazda that we previously bought at $3,500 in Japan is now going for $5,000.”
Vehicles from Japan dominate the Kenyan second-hand car market, taking more than 80% econ-used car prices of the market share.
The reduced supply, rise in shipping costs and the weakening of the shilling have forced dealers to pass the increased costs to buyers in an economy still struggling to regain its footing in the wake of the Covid-19 fallout.
Congo Airways, Kenya Airways Sign Code Sharing Deal
Congo Airways and Kenya Airways (KQ) have kicked off implementation of the code sharing agreement they signed last week.
A codeshare is a business deal between two or more airlines, which allows them to sell seats on each other’s flights and expand their network.
Under this arrangement, each airline publishes and markets a flight under its designator and number as part of its schedule.
“The partnership agreement was signed by Kenya Airways Group CEO Allan Kilavuka and his Congo Airways counterpart Desire Balazire Bantu,” said a statement from State House, Nairobi, yesterday.
The deal, signed in Kinshasa, on the last day of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s three-day state visit to Congo, will see the two national carriers also partner in aircraft maintenance.
The two carriers also agreed to collaborate on training and sharing of excess passengers, as well as cargo. When it resumed international fights last year after a six-month hiatus on Covid-19 travel restrictions, KQ said it would not fly to Angola, Mali, the Republic of Congo, Somali, Sudan, Djibouti, Mozambique and Malawi.
The decision, said the airline, was an extremely difficult one in the current environment, pointing out that the move was necessary as they resumed operations gradually depending on passenger travel demand regionally and globally.
The airline’s net loss nearly tripled to Sh36.2 billion, the worst ever in the history of the airline, on account of Covid-19 disruptions that led to a sharp decline in passenger numbers.
The loss, for the financial year ended December 2020, is 2.8 times more than the Sh12.98 billion net loss it had posted a year earlier, and now deals a major blow to the recovery efforts of the national carrier.
