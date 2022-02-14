Business
Kenya Accesses U$1 billion Trade Fund To Tame Losses Under AfCFTA
Kenya will be able to tap a newly created U$1 billion fund by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) designed to “mitigate the impact” of the African trade deal under implementation.
The adjustment fund which is expected to eventually build up to U$10 billion in ten years will be available on request to countries and businesses that are likely to suffer disproportionately large revenue losses following the elimination of tariffs with the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
“The fund is necessary to ensure that no country is worse off due to the implementation of the AfCFTA,” said Benedict Oramah, president of the Cairo-based bank during the launch of the fund on Wednesday.
Kenya was the first country in the eastern Africa region to ratify the trade deal after the National Assembly adopted it.
The pan-African free trade zone aims to bring 1.3 billion people together in a U$3.4 trillion economic bloc that supporters say will boost living standards, encourage development and make Africa less dependent on trade with other regions.
The new trade fund will provide short- to medium-term financing to vulnerable countries and businesses enabling them to adjust smoothly to sudden tariff revenue losses, said Afreximbank.
The fund is structured in three kitties comprised of the base fund, general fund, and credit available either in concessional or commercial terms for businesses and governments.
The base fund will consist of contributions from parties to the trade pact, grants and technical assistance funds from development agencies.
According to AfCFTA secretary-general Wamkele Mene, the fund is necessary to cover the short-term financial losses and support medium-to-long term adjustments of production activities in African countries to enable them to take advantage of the opportunities arising from the deal.
“We want to make sure that in the implementation of the AfCFTA that there is inclusivity of benefits whether countries are big or small and industrialized or not so that everybody benefits,” said Mr Mene said.
Some studies estimate that the financial losses associated with the removal of trade tariffs amount to over U$4.1 billion in the short term across the continent.
Member states of the AfCFTA recently concluded their negotiations on rules of origin, a move expected to significantly cut tariffs on goods moving within the continent.
Mr Mene, said the conclusion of negotiations on rules of origin was an important milestone towards a successful implementation of the free trade pact.
“Now that we have 87.7% of rules of origin agreed, we are now in the position for member states to gazette these legal instruments at the national level so that countries can apply these rules of origin from a customs point of view,” Mr Mene said earlier.
Trading under AfCFTA was to start officially on January 1, 2021, but it could not be implemented as problems regarding rules of origin remained unresolved, making it difficult to identify products that could enjoy the preferential tariff regime under the agreement.
Each trading bloc has its own common external tariff (CET), which it charges on goods coming outside its member states.
For instance, EAC charges up to 50% duty on goods being shipped from other regions such as members of the Economic Community for West Africa (Ecowas).
Rwandans Can Tap Into Cricket Farming
The demand for crickets as source of proteins on the international market is rising and this offers a great business opportunity for Rwandans faced with challenges of land.
“With the growing demand for meat and declining availability of agricultural land and water resources, there is an urgent need to find alternative protein sources,” said Katinka de Balogh, Senior Animal Production and Health Officer at the FAO regional office for Asia and the Pacific.
“Crickets are nutritious and their farming is sustainable for the environment. It’s a win-win situation for the consumer and the planet,” said Sridhar Dharmapuri, Senior Food Safety and Nutrition Officer in the FAO Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with Thailand’s Khon Kaen University in 2020 published Guidance on sustainable cricket farming, a new comprehensive manual on rearing crickets.
The publication aimed at addressing knowledge gaps among cricket farmers and government agencies mandated for ensuring food safety and hygiene.
Cricket farming has developed rapidly, it has done so largely independently from government and institutional research support.
In addition to protein, crickets are high in many other nutrients, including fat, calcium, potassium, zinc, magnesium, copper, folate, biotin, pantothenic acid, and iron. One study found that the iron content of crickets was 180% higher than that of beef.
100 grams of cricket contains more calcium than the same amount of milk, more fiber than 100 grams of green beans.
Kenya To Introduce Virtual Version of Kenyan Shilling
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) announced Thursday that it was already working on introducing a virtual version of the Kenyan shilling to keep pace with global financial innovations.
The Bank said it has invited the public for the first time to submit their views on the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CDBC).
The CBDC would be “a sovereign currency in an electronic form and it would appear as a liability on CBK’s balance sheet and an asset to users holding it.”
CBDC is a national fiat currency in digital form. This means that besides the printed cash, CBK will also issue the electronic equivalent.
However, CBDC is different from cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, meaning the CBK will maintain reserves and deposits to back it up.
On Thursday CBK released a lengthy discussion paper that will serve as the basis of what is expected to be a landmark debate — though it maintained that the risks surrounding digital currencies remain at this point.
Experts posit that the use of digital currency will eliminate the cost of printing cash and lower transactions costs. Further, central banks will find it easier to implement monetary policy in real time.
“The key elements to be considered by CBK before issuing a CBDC are legal and institutional preconditions. These would include infrastructure, regulatory and supervisory framework, governance and risk management, central bank resources, and central bank legislation,” CBK said.
Many central banks have been carefully monitoring the development of CBDC. Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria, launched its eNaira digital currency in October, while Ghana is at an advanced stage of launching its e-Cedi.
A recent survey by the Bank for International Settlements on 66 central banks revealed that more than 80 percent are working on CBDCs.
Rwanda’s GDP Increased by 11.1% in First 9 Months of 2021
The World Bank has noted that Rwanda’s Gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 11.1% in the first nine months of the year 2021 reflecting a broad-based recovery from the 2020 recession.
Details indicate that Rwanda achieved a strong economic recovery in 2021, according to the 18th edition of the Rwanda Economic Update (REU18) released Wednesday.
Industrial production expanded by 16.5% and agricultural output rose to 6.8% in the same year, while traditional exports (coffee, tea, cassiterite, wolfram, and coltan) increased by about 35% in the first nine months of 2021.
However, the report observes that the level of unemployment continued to deteriorate despite the recovery, as the growth acceleration partly reflected a shift in employment to higher-productivity activities (manufacturing and construction).
While the GDP got close to the pre-pandemic level, the unemployment rate remained more than 13 percentage points above levels at the beginning of 2020, with female employment deteriorating.
“While the current recovery shows that Rwanda’s robust fiscal and medical responses to the crisis have had a notable impact on the economy, the government will need to continue its efforts to promote a more broad-based recovery that extends benefits to rural areas and protects the well-being of the most vulnerable members of society, including women,” said Rolande Pryce, World Bank Country Manager.
In its special focus on Boosting Regional Trade Integration in the Post-COVID Era, the report underscores the importance of sustained growth in trade as a key driver for Rwanda to achieve its goal of becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2035.
“Despite important progress, Rwanda has yet to fully achieve its trade potential with regional partners, notably, due to a relatively narrow export product base, discriminatory non-tariff barriers within the region, and persistent regional trade infrastructure gaps,” said Calvin Djiofack, World Bank’s Senior Economist for Rwanda.
