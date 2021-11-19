Business
KCB To Buy out Minority Shareholders In Rwanda Unit
Minority shareholders in Rwanda’s KCB unit are scheduled to be bought out by its parent bank.
According to details, KCB plans to acquire the 24% stake owned by minority investors in its Rwandan subsidiary Banque Populaire du Rwanda Plc (BPR) next year.
The Kenyan banking multinational recently bought a 62% stake from London-based Atlas Mara Limited and another 14% from private equity firm Arise, bringing its ownership in BPR to 76%.
“Our ambition is to acquire the remaining 24% in the next year. We are still keen to acquire 100% of BPR,” KCB’s chief executive Joshua Oigara told Business Daily.
“The offer is still running. We gave them the offer after Atlas Mara. We are still waiting.”
A full buyout of BPR will cost KCB an estimated Sh6.4 billion, if the minority investors are offered the same terms as Atlas Mara which was paid $33 million for its 62% stake.
Atlas Mara will get an additional $2.8 million which has been deferred.
KCB is also waiting to buy BancABC Tanzania from Atlas Mara.
“In Tanzania we are waiting for final feedback. It has delayed a lot,” Mr Oigara said.
“It has taken us a year since we announced in November last year. We should be able to have a view on Tanzania by the end of this year.”
Atlas Mara is selling its African banks to KCB and other lenders to raise funds to pay its creditors, some of whom had launched liquidation proceedings against the multinational that was the brainchild of former Barclays Plc’s chief executive Bob Diamond.
Besides the acquisitions in Rwanda and Tanzania, KCB is also interested in acquiring a bank in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where foreign exchange trades are a major source of revenue for lenders.
KCB says the acquisitions reflect its strategy of expanding its operations in the regional market.
Big banks led by Equity, KCB, I&M and DTB have been deepening and expanding their presence in the region in pursuit of growth and diversification.
Uptake of financial services in the neighbouring countries are lower than Kenya, signalling future growth opportunities.
The ability to offer seamless services to clients across multiple markets is also seen as advantage in attracting and retaining multinationals.
The international subsidiaries contributed 10.8% of KCB’s Sh25.1 billion net income in the nine months ended September.
KCB plans to merge BPR and BancABC Tanzania with the subsidiaries it has been running in those markets, building scale and enhancing efficiencies.
Business
Why Are Rwandans Not Drinking Their Coffee?
Something needs to be done to entice Rwandans to begin consuming coffee and make it a local custom.
Despite the high quality coffee produced in Rwanda, local consumption is still a big puzzle to fix and this has very negative effects on farmers’ incomes and eventual livelihoods.
Hundreds of delegates have convened in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali for the annual meetings of the Inter-African Coffee Organization (IACO) from November 16th – 19th 2021. This symposium is discussing coffee value chains and strategies to increase local consumption of Coffee and boost trade.
Speaking to delegates at this forum, Dr. Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze Rwanda’s Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources said, “If we have to improve our coffee farmers’ livelihoods, we have to promote the domestic consumption of coffee so they can raise their coffee farm incomes.”
In his submission, Dr.Ngabitsinze said, “the commodity of coffee is complex, so we have to find solutions of that complexity.” He told the symposium that coffee is not just a commodity, “It’s a magic tool that helps people to improve their lives socially and financially.”
He has called for increased domestic consumption to boost incomes for farmers.
“What are we doing to make sure that the domestic consumption is increasing and our people (farmers) are having not just incomes but wealth?” Dr.Ngabitsinze said, highlighting different initiatives that can increase local consumption of coffee.
According to him there are about 12 million coffee producers in Africa who work up to 14 hours and would like to see domestic consumption increase to considerable levels. He said that there is a need for new strategies to up consumption.
During the forum, some speakers elaborated on the key challenges facing the coffee sector.
For example Raissa Ikuzwe, the CEO of Ino coffee series (Specialty coffee) spoke of volatility of coffee prices which are adversely affecting coffee farmers.
“Price volatility in the export market impacts the coffee sector and exposes coffee producers to unnecessary risks. Therefore it is vital to commit to strategies that enable African coffee producers to obtain a higher & better share of the consumer price,” she said.
Ikuzwe said that due to price volatility, farmers also reduce investments and scale back primarily on labour, creating a downward spiral of poor production and low income and the people that suffer the most are farm workers.
“Coffee producers invest too much of their resources in hopes that the next global market coffee price will be worthy of their efforts. When they face uncertain prices, especially prices that do not cover production costs, they minimize efforts,” said Ikuzwe.
According to her, it is critical to shift focus on value addition and domestic consumption of African coffee, “On top of the export money stream, believe me there is a big untouched market for coffee in our region that needs to be fully explored,” she noted.
She added that the marketing strategies of most African producing countries has solely focused on export. “With ongoing issues with climate change, quantity fluctuations and other factors, the coffee export price has been very sensitive to price volatility.”
The theme of this Annual General Assembly is “Strengthening the coffee value chain for sustainable development of the economy & improved living income of African producers”
Business
Tanzania Attracts Most FDI’s Compared To EAC Member States
Tanzania tops the East African community region in attracting more foreign direct investments FDIs with about U$29billion flowing into the country between March and August this year.
This was disclosed by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa while speaking at a Tanzania-UK business forum on Wednesday in the commercial capital Dar es salaam.
The forum was organised by TanTrade, the British High Commission, the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation and Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce.
According to statistics provided by the Tanzanian government, in the year 2021, Tanzania sold goods to UK with U$39million (Tshs 90billion) while the UK traded to Tanzania goods worth U$195milliom (Tshs450billion).
Details from Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) also indicate that the UK is the second largest investor in this East African coastal country sinking approximately 945 projects totaling a combined U$5.42billion accounting for 275384 jobs.
The UK is the second, after China, leading foreign investors in Tanzania, with its investment value standing at $6 billion, below China’s $7.8 billion, according to statistics.
For example the UK investments in Tanzania include; Kilombero sugar worth U$238million.
Meanwhile the Prime Minister revealed that despite the biting effects of covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Tanzania managed to attract investments worth U$1billion.
“The Tanzanian economy has continued to experience an average of 6.5% growth from 2016 to 2020 making it among the fastest growing economies on the African continent,” Majaliwa said on Wednesday.
The trade and Industry Minister Geoffrey Mwambe revealed that the forum is intended to acquire feedback from UK investors with regard to the situation on ease of doing business as well as making improvements and come out with agreed resolutions to further boost the economy and an equal balance of trade between the two countries.
This forum was attended by over 20 companies from the UK, 150 British and Tanzanian (joint ventures) companies attending in- person and a further 300 participating virtually.
Business
Coca-Cola Hires British, Japanese Firms To Execute Its New Marketing Model
Coca-Cola Company has named WPP as Global Marketing Network Partner to play a key role in executing a new marketing model that is built to drive long-term growth for the entire company’s portfolio of brands across more than 200 countries and territories.
Coca-Cola’s new, integrated agency model is part of an aggressive agenda to transform and modernize marketing and innovation as key drivers of the company’s profitable growth.
“Consumers respond to an entire experience – they don’t separate the message from the medium – and that’s why we’ve designed an agency model to be truly consumer-centric and silo-free,” said Manolo Arroyo, global chief marketing officer for The Coca-Cola Company.
“This model is about seamless integration of the power of big, bold ideas and creativity within experiences, amplified by media and data. It will enable us to create end-to-end experiences that are grounded in data-rich insights and optimized real-time, at scale, as we learn from consumers.”
The new agency model has four components. One, Global Marketing Network Partner to manage end-to-end creative, media, data and marketing technology, across the whole portfolio.
It also has Complementary Media Partner to bring differentiated capabilities in select markets. Strategic Roster of approved agencies to provide access to the best creative minds, regardless of their location or affiliation. Then, common data and technology platform that connects marketing teams of five global categories, nine operating units, Global Ventures and Platform Services to the Global Marketing Network Partner, Complementary Media Partner and Strategic Roster.
Global Marketing Network Partner
OpenX, the bespoke WPP team, will provide end-to-end capabilities across creative, media and data to serve as the Global Marketing Network Partner for Coca-Cola’s brands.
The breadth and depth of the partnership is unprecedented for Coca-Cola and is expected to be a catalyst in the transformation of marketing effectiveness and efficiency.
It is also unprecedented for the industry, given its scale and geographical reach, including more than 200 countries and territories; the company’s five-category beverage portfolio; and Global Ventures, including innocent and Costa.
“As we designed our new marketing operating model, it became increasingly clear that simplicity was critical to successfully operating a vast geographical and diversified business network, which also includes our bottling system,” Arroyo said.
“I am delighted to be partnering with WPP as we accelerate our marketing transformation. We were impressed by WPP’s ability to balance what it takes to deliver integrated consumer experiences at a global scale with the agility, speed and data-driven insights that are required to win locally. WPP will bring creative excellence and unparalleled marketing capabilities at a global scale that no other network can deploy.”
“We are delighted to be appointed as The Coca-Cola Company’s Global Marketing Network Partner, a catalyst for its transformation and growth, and to bring the outstanding creativity, data-rich insights and media expertise needed to create connected consumer experiences,” said Mark Read, CEO of WPP.
“This partnership, integrating our capabilities across content, media, data, production and technology, operating locally and globally, will complement The Coca-Cola Company’s globally networked organization. It’s unparalleled in our industry in terms of breadth and depth of capabilities and reflects WPP’s scale and reach around the world. I’d like to thank Manolo Arroyo and his teams in taking this bold step with WPP. Our success in the industry’s biggest-ever pitch is testament to the talent and hard work of hundreds of people across WPP and our agencies, and to the strength of our simple, integrated offer to clients.”
Complementary Media Partner
The company also announced that Dentsu has been named Complementary Media Partner in selected markets where they bring distinctive strengths.
“Dentsu is an incredible agency that combines rich human insights with the leading-edge analytics and technology capabilities required to design and execute connected consumer experiences,” Arroyo said. “They are the perfect complementary partner for us, bringing distinctive strengths in some of our highest priority areas.”
Strategic Roster
Coca-Cola will also ensure it has access to the world’s best creators through the development of an open-source creative model. “We know brilliant creative ideas come from anywhere, and we will retain that flexibility,” Arroyo said.
Publicis Groupe and IPG both performed very strongly during the review process, demonstrating leading-edge capabilities, innovative ideas and impressive talent.
Various agencies from both networks have been selected for Coca-Cola’s Strategic Roster and will play key roles in the open-source model, which is expected to account for one-third of all marketing work.
“I want to particularly recognize the work performed by the other finalist, Publicis Groupe. Publicis demonstrated being a phenomenal agency with a bold vision that challenged our thinking, making it one of our most challenging business decisions we have confronted, given its world-class capabilities,” Arroyo said.
“Agencies like Publicis and Leo Burnett blend creativity with data and technology, and I’m excited to work with them as part of our strategic roster.”
“IPG has consistently demonstrated a passion for Coca-Cola brands and delivered some of our most important work around the world,” Arroyo said.
“Their agencies like McCann and Mercado will continue to be key partners for the company.”
Implementation of the new marketing model will begin immediately. PwC advised on the Global Marketing Network Partner and Strategic Roster reviews, and MediaSense was the consultant on the Complementary Media Partner review.
