Karongi Farmers Urged to Tap Into Strawberry Production
Rwanda farmers in Karongi district have been urged to revamp their coffee gardens and also carefully take lessons on the new trials of strawberry fruit production.
Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze the Minister of State of the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources on Wednesday drove to Karongi district for a working tour . He interacted with actors in coffee and horticulture including new strawberry trials recently established in the district.
Ngabitsinze urged strawberry farmers to take good care of strawberry trials so that the lessons learnt from them will inform the scale up of this new high value fruit in Rwanda.
He also encouraged coffee cooperatives to increase effort in mobilizing their members to rejuvenate their old coffee trees and mobilize more youth into coffee production to ensure sustainability of this important export commodity.
Growing Strawberries
If you plan to enter the world of growing fruit, strawberries are one of the easiest fruit to grow. They grow in almost all climates and soils. Strawberry plants require 6-10 hours a day of direct sunlight.
Strawberries are tolerant of different soil types, although they prefer loamy soil that drains well. Soil pH should be between 5.5 and 7.
Strawberries are sprawling plants. Seedlings will send out runners, which in turn will send out their own runners. Provide adequate space for sprawling. Set plants out 18 inches (1-½ feet) apart to leave room for runners and leave 4 feet between rows.
Moisture is incredibly important to strawberries due to their shallow roots. Water adequately, about one inch per square foot per week. Strawberry plants need a lot of water when the runners and flowers are developing.
Fertilize with all-purpose granules for strong growth. In warm weather, berries ripen about 30 days after blossoms are fertilized.
In the first year, pick off blossoms to discourage strawberry plants from fruiting. If not allowed to bear fruit, they will spend their food reserves on developing healthy roots instead, which is a good thing. The yields will be much greater in the second year.
Eliminate runner plants as needed. First and second generations produce higher yields. Try to keep daughter plants spaced about 10 inches apart.
Kinshasa Governor Bans Protest March Against Monusco
Gentiny Ngobila Mbaka the Governor of DRC’s city of Kinshasa has warned against any form of planned protest marching in the capital.
An opposition pressure group Lamuka platform formed by the main political parties is scheduled to paralyse Kinshasa beginning this Saturday with protest marches calling for the immediate departure of UN peacekeeping force and other and humanitarian organisations.
According to Blanchard Mongomba, Secretary General of Nouvel Élan, one of the flagship political parties of the Lamuka platform, the protest march is planned for an entire week.
“I cannot take note of your activity which, with regard to the instructions of the Supreme Authority as well as the restrictions decreed by the World Health Organization (WHO), is likely to lead to massive contamination of Covid-19, ”said Governor Ngobila.
“The Provincial Commissioner of the Congolese National Police / City of Kinshasa as well as the mayors of the communes concerned are requested, to ensure prevent such protests,” Governor Ngobila said.
The United Nations Stabilization mission in Congo is being asked to leave Congolese soil because it has not provided any active support to the FARDC Army in ongoing campaign to eliminate foreign militia.
“We are killed while MONUSCO is here to protect us. Let them go home. We do not need tourists in our country,” Kasereka Fundi, a protester in Beni told media last week.
The protests intensified in December 2020 when the Monusco mandate was extended for another year. The decision was taken according to the general report of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guitteres, on the current state of the DRC.
However, Monusco had until December 20, 2020 to pack and leave, however, earlier this week, Jean-Pierre Lacroix the Assistant Secretary General of UN flew to Kinshasa to negotiate an extension for Monusco.
The new mandate now focuses on; protecting civilians and supporting the stabilization and strengthening of state institutions in the DRC as well as the main reforms in governance and security.
Monusco is composed of 14,000 military personnel, 660 for military observers and staff officers, 581 for police officers and 1050 members of formed police units.
The UN peacekeeping mission in Congo was established by the United Nations Security Council in resolutions 1279 (1999) and 1291 (2000) of the United Nations Security Council to monitor the peace process of the Second Congo War, though much of its focus subsequently turned to the Ituri conflict, the Kivu conflict and the Congo conflict.
Rwandan’s Wake Up To Umuganda Day
Rwandans across the country are bracing chilly weather coupled with some drizzles as they embrace Umuganda under strict guidelines against Covid-19 pandemic.
About 2 hours drive from Rwanda’s capital Kigali to Gakunyu village, Kiziguro sector in Gatsibo district residents of this area will brace the rain and gather for Umuganda usually observed at every last Saturday of the Month.
According to an announcement from the sector officials early this morning, residents will gather at a spot where 101-year old Epimaque Ngashotsi, a distinguished World War II Veteran will be resettled effective today. Since early March, residents have been taking part in the construction of Veterans new house pledged for him by the government.
In February, Taarifa published a story on Ngashotsi a senior citizen whose contribution to the liberation of Rwanda and wider defeat of the Nazi regime in Germany had never been known by many in Rwanda.
Ngashotsi has been living a quiet life in Kiziguro Sector since he returned from exile in 1994 after the Rwanda Patriotic Front Army stopped the genocide against Tutsi and defeated the enemy government forces.
In 1941, Nyagashotsi was a very energetic young man and vividly remembers when he was enlisted into Britain’s colonial King’s African Rifles under the 7th Battalion. He was sent to Nairobi, Kenya for World War II- a conflict that involved virtually every part of the world during 1939–45.
Nyagashotsi was fighting on the side of Britain against a tyrannical Adolph Hitler of Nazi Germany that sought to conquer the world.
At the end of World War II, Nyagashotsi was decorated with a service medal and returned to Rwanda.
During the period from 1959 to 1961 the political situation in Rwanda was very ugly with extreme ethnic violence targeting the Tutsi. The social revolution began in November 1959, with a series of riots and arson attacks on Tutsi homes and forcing hundreds of thousands into exile.
A helicopter hovered over villages and dropped match boxes so that the Parmehutu militia would set ablaze homes of Tutsi families.
“My house was burnt, cows looted and eaten by Parmehutu militia,” Nyagashotsi earlier told Taarifa. He adds that he fled immediately and crossed to Uganda just like other 336,000 Tutsi that fled to neighbouring countries and living there as refugees.
Exiled Tutsi refugees were restless for an immediate return by force and overthrow the regime in Rwanda. They didn’t know whether to seek a negotiated solution or through war.
“I was bitter that the extremists had grabbed the country from us. I was determined to fight and rescue my country from the extremists,” Nyagashotsi sharply recounts the tense period that saw pooling of exiled refugees leading to the creation of an armed militia known as ‘Inyenzi‘.
Nyagashotsi can therefore be described as a distinguished senior citizen of honour who has seen the journey towards a modern, secure, united and prosperous Rwanda. Today the country and residents of Kiziguro sector are celebrating this gallant soldier.
Taarifa will be on site to give you an exclusive update as Nyagashotsi lets into his new house on a one hectare of land stocked with a hybrid cow. His life has completely transformed into a descent one befitting a person of his stature.
UNMISS Welcomes Newly Deployed Rwandan Police Contingent
The Deputy Police Commissioner for the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Gen. Aljadd Alimajal Mutasem has urged the newly deployed Police contingent to maintain the “known Rwandan discipline” in the execution of their peacekeeping mandate.
Gen. Mutasem made the call on April 21, while concluding his two-day visit to the camp of Rwanda Formed Police Unit One (RWAFPU-1) operating in Malakal, Upper Nile State.
Rwanda FPU-1 of 240 officers commanded by Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Faustin Kalimba was deployed under the rotation exercise.
Gen. Mutasen was accompanied by UNMISS FPU Coordinator, Andrew Kudoro as well as Field Office Police Coordinator in Malakal, Monique Mosekiemang.
On his first day of the visit, on April 20, the Deputy Police Commissioner and his delegation were given a presentation on RWAFPU-1 operations in line with its mandate.
He also met, separately, with the unit’s commissioned and female officers.
The DPC formerly welcomed the new Rwandan contingent and expressed trust in their professionalism as exhibited by other Rwandan peacekeepers.
“We appreciate the role played by Rwanda FPU-1 here in Malakal especially in providing security for civilians,” Gen. Mutasen said.
He reminded the officers on the UN mandate which is now in transition from Protection of Civilian (PoC) to capacity building.
“Rwanda FPUs are known for their disciplined personnel; maintain that character,” Gen Mutasen observed, urging them to work hand-in-hand with other peacekeepers.
While meeting the female officers, the DPC urged them to feel inspired and motivated for their role as women in restoring peace and security.
