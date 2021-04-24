Karongi Farmers Urged to Tap Into Strawberry Production

Rwanda farmers in Karongi district have been urged to revamp their coffee gardens and also carefully take lessons on the new trials of strawberry fruit production.

Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze the Minister of State of the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources on Wednesday drove to Karongi district for a working tour . He interacted with actors in coffee and horticulture including new strawberry trials recently established in the district.

Ngabitsinze urged strawberry farmers to take good care of strawberry trials so that the lessons learnt from them will inform the scale up of this new high value fruit in Rwanda.

He also encouraged coffee cooperatives to increase effort in mobilizing their members to rejuvenate their old coffee trees and mobilize more youth into coffee production to ensure sustainability of this important export commodity.

strawberry demonstration farm

Growing Strawberries

If you plan to enter the world of growing fruit, strawberries are one of the easiest fruit to grow. They grow in almost all climates and soils. Strawberry plants require 6-10 hours a day of direct sunlight.

Strawberries are tolerant of different soil types, although they prefer loamy soil that drains well. Soil pH should be between 5.5 and 7.

Strawberries are sprawling plants. Seedlings will send out runners, which in turn will send out their own runners. Provide adequate space for sprawling. Set plants out 18 inches (1-½ feet) apart to leave room for runners and leave 4 feet between rows.

Moisture is incredibly important to strawberries due to their shallow roots. Water adequately, about one inch per square foot per week. Strawberry plants need a lot of water when the runners and flowers are developing.

Fertilize with all-purpose granules for strong growth. In warm weather, berries ripen about 30 days after blossoms are fertilized.

In the first year, pick off blossoms to discourage strawberry plants from fruiting. If not allowed to bear fruit, they will spend their food reserves on developing healthy roots instead, which is a good thing. The yields will be much greater in the second year.

Eliminate runner plants as needed. First and second generations produce higher yields. Try to keep daughter plants spaced about 10 inches apart.