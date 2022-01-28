Kampala Releases 58 Rwandans From Detention

Taarifa investigative desk has reliably learned that the government of Uganda has freed a total of 58 Rwandans that have been languishing in detention centres run by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

A local news website in Kampala with close links to the Ugandan intelligence quoted what it referred to as a top intelligence source in Uganda on condition of anonymity that the matters between the two countries are being handled at the highest level.

“This is why it is difficult to know what is going on until you see information being released to the press,” the source added.

The same website quoted an un-named source in Kigali also on condition of anonymity that “Uganda has started releasing Rwandans. Last night, 58 were sent back home to Rwanda.”

Rwanda has persistently demanded and conditioned Uganda to release Rwandans detained in various detention centers as a condition for reopening the border and restoring relations.

Signs of normalising relations between the two countries started blinking when President Yoweri Museveni recently handed a special message to Adonia Ayebare, Uganda’s ambassador and permanent representative at the UN to deliver it to President Paul Kagame.

Days later, Museveni sent to Kigali another high profile official also his own son, Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Duties and Commander of Land Forces of the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF).

At the current level, there are signs that the two governments are working back to back behind curtains to fix any unresolved concerns and revive positive relations.