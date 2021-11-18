Kampala Attacked Again

A suspected bomb explosion is being reported around Akamwesi Mall along Gayaza road in Kampala, according to press reports in Uganda.

“We have dispatched a rescue team to support alongside Ambulances just in case any life saving interventions are required,” Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) Spokesperson Irene Nakasiita told Chimreports earlier today.

However, Police dismissed the reports saying it’s a bomb scare.

“Please disregard all rumours circulating on social media that there has been a bomb blast at Akamwesi Mall in Kyebando,” Police said.

“Our expert teams responded to an alert,and upon object retrieval, our bomb squad found poorly disposed off rubbish,” UPF said in a tweet.

Sources tell Taarifa, however, that the bomb was real only that UPF received intel and acted quickly to diffuse the explosion.

Akamwesi Shopping Mall is located in the vibrant Kyebando suburb.

Details remain scanty.

Two bomb exploded in Kampala two days ago, claiming six lives and leaving dozens injured.