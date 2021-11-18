Crime
Kampala Attacked Again
A suspected bomb explosion is being reported around Akamwesi Mall along Gayaza road in Kampala, according to press reports in Uganda.
“We have dispatched a rescue team to support alongside Ambulances just in case any life saving interventions are required,” Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) Spokesperson Irene Nakasiita told Chimreports earlier today.
However, Police dismissed the reports saying it’s a bomb scare.
“Please disregard all rumours circulating on social media that there has been a bomb blast at Akamwesi Mall in Kyebando,” Police said.
“Our expert teams responded to an alert,and upon object retrieval, our bomb squad found poorly disposed off rubbish,” UPF said in a tweet.
Sources tell Taarifa, however, that the bomb was real only that UPF received intel and acted quickly to diffuse the explosion.
Akamwesi Shopping Mall is located in the vibrant Kyebando suburb.
Details remain scanty.
Two bomb exploded in Kampala two days ago, claiming six lives and leaving dozens injured.
Crime
Ecuadorian Authorities Identify 34 of 68 Prisoners Killed In Riot
Ecuadorian authorities have identified 34 of the 68 prisoners killed in the violent clashes at Litoral Penitentiary, the main prison in the city of Guayaquil, the General Secretariat of Communication for the Presidency reported on Sunday.
Their remains will be delivered to the victims’ families in the next few hours, as authorities continue to work to identify the other deceased.
The revolt, which also left 25 inmates injured, occurred on Friday night and early Saturday, and has been attributed to power struggles between gangs linked to drug trafficking.
The National Police deployed 900 troops in and around the prison to restore order and curb violence. Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso convened a “crisis cabinet” on Saturday and met with an international advisory team and representatives from civil society to analyze the incident.
On Sept. 29, the Litoral Penitentiary was the scene of another revolt that left 118 inmates dead in the largest prison massacre in the country’s history.
Crime
Ugandan Court Remands 3 Terror Suspects
The Buganda Road Court in Uganda’s capital Kampala on Friday remanded three individuals, suspected to have tried to stage a bomb attack during funeral of Maj. Gen Paul Loketch.
Maj. Gen Lokech, who died at home of a blood clot, served two stints as a commander in Somalia with Amisom — the African Union military operation fighting the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents.
Rashid Katumba,21, an Electrician, Najim Luyenjje a mobile money agent and Arafat Kiyemba a welder were arrested by joint security forces 2 months ago. They committed the crimes between May and August this year.
They face 3 counts including Terrorism, unlawful possession of dangerous explosives and belonging to a terrorist organisation.
According to the charge-sheet presented before grade one magistrate, the Director of Public Prosecution Jane Frances Abodo states that the three suspects, without due regard to the safety of others and to cause death, delivered and placed explosives in a public place – Atimikica Guesthouse in Pader district in Northern Uganda.
The suspects are said to belong to the ADF terrorist organisation. On 26th August 2021, they were found in possession of 3 pieces of electronic detonators, Ammonium nitrate (gas), an improvised switch, a jacket, soldiering wires and other items, all of which are materials for making explosives.
The suspects have now been sent to Kitalya prison as they wait to appear before a chief magistrate who has powers to entertain their complaints of torture by security personnel.
They will re-appear before the court on t 19th November 2021.
Crime
Mai-Mai Hapa na Pale Demand U$2,500 to Free Hostages
A notorious Congolese militia group known as the Mai-Mai Hapa na Pale are demanding for a US$2500 ransom as condition to release six hostages kidnapped hours ago.
The hostages are part of missing persons living in the village located between the localities of Nyange and Lubichako in South Kvu but on the northern border of Tanganyika province.
According to an eye witness account who saw these militia taking off with their hostages, “armed men belonging to the Mai Mai elements of the Hapa na Pale group arrived in the villages to carry out this operation. They were six men armed with four rifles, a spear and another machete,” he said.
“They surprised the populations around 7 pm in the neighborhoods. They arrived with a list with the names of targeted people. They entered every house. Six people have just been kidnapped and taken to the bush. The kidnappers are already claiming 5 million Congolese francs (U$2,500) to release them, ”one resident testified.
Civil society in the Nyange sector in Fizi territory in South Kivu on Thursday (November 4th) denounced the kidnapping of six people.
The perpetrators of this kidnapping are Mai-Mai Hapa na pale, active in the region. Local civil society is worried about the growing number of those kidnapped and the ransom demanded by the kidnappers. On the spot, the population lives with fear.
The latest kidnapping in the area has been going on for 72 hours. The victims were kidnapped at sunset in the villages.
