National
Kakwenza Rukirabashaija Author Giving Museveni Sleepless Nights
What goes on around Uganda and among Ugandans is not a secrete- new comers only need to listen to local music, talk on streets and a quick chat with Ugandans to understand this country.
In any Ugandan local music, there are messages on concerns of endemic corruption, excesses by security officers, thuggery, brutality and limited freedoms especially when one isn’t singing along with the regime.
For example, you may get arrested for just saying you aren’t supportive of the first son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba seeking election as president of Uganda even though he has not officially declared any interest.
For a doctor protesting on the street seeking pay rise leads to arrest and detention including termination from employment.
But there is a Ugandan creative novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija- this man authored a simple book narrating daily life of Ugandans. The book titled ‘The Greedy Barbarian’ prompted military intelligence agents to pluck him out of his house and dumped him into an unventilated filthy detention dungeon.
Rukirabashaija has suffered horrendous torture including burning, removal of his nails and going hungry for days plus beating all because his narrative stories decry of the ugly life under the President Yoweri Museveni regime.
The novel The Greedy Barbarian, which takes on themes of high-level corruption in a fictional country. He was arrested on 13 April 2020 in Uganda, and held for seven days, during which time he was interrogated about his fiction and subjected to torture.
Later on Rukirabashaija relased another book titled Banana Republic: Where Writing is Treasonous. He was arrested and charged with “inciting violence and promoting sectarianism”.
According to Rukirabashaija, “In Africa, when you write fiction, especially political fiction, such as the political allegory Animal Farm by George Orwell, the leaders will always think that one is writing about them. Of course, every dictator will suspect that the writer meant to embarrass him,” Rukirabashaija wrote.
“Yoweri Museveni, the president of Uganda, felt that it was him that I had written about and so he sent his hoodlums to arrest and torture me in order to hamper my creativity. The idea was to completely stop me from being creative.”
Towards the end of December, Rukirabashaija was again arrested without charge for alleged offensive communication.
Rukirabashaija’s lawyer Eron Kiiza says the author is being held at a hidden interrogation facility in Kampala.
“They are claiming he made some offensive communication. They are not giving us details of those. So, they are charging him with offensive communication. Of course, we know him and the first son have had some exchange on Twitter,” Kiiza said.
Rukirabashaija on Twitter called Museveni’s son, Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, obese, drunk, bad-tempered for a future president.
“Men with guns are breaking my door,” he wrote. “They say they are policemen but are not in uniform. I’ve locked myself inside.”
Kainerugaba seemed to take credit for the arrest. He posted on Twitter, “I want the arrest of Kakwenza Rukira (Rukirabashaija) to be a lesson to all those who think they can abuse me on social media and walk away scot free.”
Last year, Rukirabashaija was named the International Writer of Courage by Tsitsi Dangarembga a Zimbabwean writer and activist. She chose Rukirabashaija as (2021 PEN Pinter winner ) the International Writer of Courage, an award for an author who has been persecuted for speaking out about their beliefs, with whom she will share her prize.
National
Burundi Soldiers Seen In South Kivu
Intelligence details from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo have pointed to presence of hundreds of members of Force de défense nationale du Burundi (FDNB).
Some members of the provincial government of South Kivu have confirmed the entry of armed men from Burundi in recent weeks, without further details. They do not specify their identity, much less the purpose and objective of their presence on Congolese soil.
On December 20, armed men crossed the Luvungi border from Burundi. During this same period, the Red Tabara, a Burundian rebel group, also present in the region, claims to have exchanged fire with the Burundian loyalist forces at the border.
The Congolese army says the towns of Chakira and Nyamara, in South Kivu province, are again under its control.
FARDC says it led an offensive against the coalition of Gumino-Twigwaneho militiamen and their allies who have been in these villages for almost a week.
According to the army, this is a new rebellion which has received the backing of armed men from neighboring countries.
Sources close to this coalition deny and in turn accuse the army of relying on certain national and foreign militias. A situation which revives the question of the presence of the Burundian army on Congolese soil.
National
Rwanda To Conduct Fifth Population Census This Year
Rwanda is planning to conduct the 5th General Population and Housing Census by August, according to the Nation Institute of statistics of Rwanda (NISR).
An initial census is going on starting with selective villages and 28,000 primary school teachers who applied for the job have been selected so far.
The fourth Population and Housing Census conducted in August 2012 indicated that the total population of Rwanda was 10,515,973 persons including 5,451,105 females representing 51.8% and 5,064,868 males as 48.2% of the population.
At the same time, the 2012 census counted 511,738 elderly persons (60 years and above) corresponding to 4.9% of the population with 207,239 men and 304,499 women, while the youth between the ages of 14 to 35 years, were 4,166,777 corresponding to 40% of the total population.
Also according to the previous census, the Eastern Province is the most populated with 2,595,703 inhabitants, followed by the Southern Province with 2,589,975 inhabitants while Kigali City has the smallest population with 1,132,686 inhabitants.
In districts, Gasabo district is the most populated with more than 500,000 inhabitants and Nyarugenge district the least populated with less than 300,000 inhabitants according.
At the time, the Northern Province was having 1,726,370 residents and the Western Province 2,471,239
The NISR also shows that the population increased by 2.4 million in 2012, which represents an average annual growth rate of 2.6% and recovered its long-term rate following the decline in the 1990s, which was marked by the the Genocide against the Tutsi.
Statistics indicate that in the years 1991 to 2002 annual growth fell to 1.2%.
Economists stress that population census is a necessary tool for the state’s economic proper planning and valuation of growth indicators and development of the citizens.
Emmanuel Ndayisaba, National Council of Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) Executive Director, in a statement, said the coming census will help specific sectors to properly plan for their organizations.
“It will particularly help us to plan for the people living with disabilities to make a better plan and budget for them,” he said.
The NISR Census Department Director, Venant Habarugira, told the press that the census of this year will be technology-based than the previous.
“During the last census, we used data sheets and it took a long time to process the data into the machines but now we will be using gadgets and computers,” he said.
Previous censuses were conducted for the first time in 1978, 1991, 2002 and 2012.
National
UN Court Orders Suspension Of Niger’s Move To Expel Eight Rwandans On Its Soil
The United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (UNIRMT) has obstructed Niger’s decision of chasing out eight Rwandans on its soil.
They are categorized into those who were convicted by the UNIRMT for crimes of Genocide against the Tutsi and those that were acquitted.
On November 15, 2021, the UNIRMT court signed an agreement with Niger and agreed to receive the eight Rwandans, but, recently, the government decided to expel them on its soil.
The eight Rwandns are Francois Xavier Nzuwonemeye, Prosper Mugiraneza, Protais Zigiranyirazo, Anatole Nsengiyunva, Alphonse Nteziryayo, Tharcise Muvunyi, Andre Ntagerura and Innocent Sagahutu.
The agreement clauses signed between the court and Niger’s government have it that they were supposed to spend at least one year in Niger at the expense of the UN.
Survivor’s organizations have, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the UN court’s decisions.
The motivation of the court’s decision was decided by Judge Joseph E. Chiondo Masanche on December 31, 2021 after Francois Xavier Nzuwonemeye filed the first motion on 29th last month, appealing for the decision according to the court’s document.
“This is based on the motion filed by Nzuwonemeye on 29 December 2021 seeking an order from the Mechanism to Niger, pursuant to Article 28 of the Statute of the Mechanism, to permit the continued presence of Nzuwonemeye on its territory until the Registrar of the Mechanism has made arrangements for his relocation to another safe State or until the Expulsion Order is reversed,” the court motivated.
Nonetheless, other motions were also filled, including those filled by Zigiranyirazo, Nsengiyumva and Nteziryayo and Ntagerura.
Citing article 28 of the Statute of the Mechanism, the court motivated that it is in the interests of justice to order Niger to stay “the execution of the Expulsion Order and to allow the Relocated Persons to remain on its territory until final adjudication of the present matter, and to invite submissions from Niger and from the Registrar.”
“Therefore that the court orders “Niger to stay the Expulsion Order and to allow the Relocated Persons to remain on its territory, in accordance with the terms of the Relocation Agreement, pending the final adjudication of the matter.”
