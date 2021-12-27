Kagame’s Full State Of The Nation Address, Year End 2021

Our country has had to learn fast, and adjust to the new challenges of this health threat as it evolves. However, we have made good progress, and the state of our nation remains strong.

I want to thank all Rwandans for your hard work, and commitment to the development and well-being of each other, and of our country, particularly during these challenging times.

One important way that we have sought to protect Rwandans is through comprehensive nation-wide vaccination against Covid-19. We thank all those who have been involved in this critical exercise, including our partners who have provided vaccines and other support.

Going forward, we must be more self-reliant, and better prepared for future shocks.

As a result of prudent decisions made this year, Rwanda’s economy experienced strong growth, which we expect to sustain.

Rwanda’s early investments in digitisation have proven to be an asset, preventing our society from being crippled by this pandemic, and future ones.

We encourage all Rwandans, especially our young people, to continue to innovate and create solutions for the challenges of today and tomorrow.

The agriculture sector continues to be key, contributing 25% to the national economy in 2021. Rwanda remains food secure, with sufficient reserves. I would like to thank our farmers, for their resilience in these times.

Regional and continental integration remains at the forefront of our agenda. We are strengthening existing bilateral ties, with countries in our region and beyond, as well as exploring new, mutually beneficial areas of cooperation.

Rwanda is able to pursue these forms of cooperation because the security and stability of our country is assured, and it remains a top priority.

Part of this is ensuring that anyone who threatens the safety and security of Rwandans is brought to justice, and held accountable.

Thank you!