Rwanda President Paul Kagame has called for constant collaboration to fight against insecurity particulary in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He made the call in Brazzaville where he arrived on Monday for a three day State Visit that will include a visit to Oyo.

President Kagame also addressed a joint session of the Congolese Parliament.

In his speech focusing on security, peace, regional integration and African unity, the Rwandan Head of State called for “constant collaboration” to fight against insecurity in the Great Lakes region.

In his 18-minute speech in English, he noted that within the Great Lakes region some pockets of insecurity persist, believing that the fight against this scourge required constant regional collaboration, particularly in the east of the Republic. Democratic Republic of the Congo, where armed groups operate.

“There are conflicts on the continent that have lasted decades, and there is no explanation for that, other than not doing what we know is right. It is high time to do better,” Kagame said, adding that the visit was an opportunity to deepen the friendship between Rwanda and Congo, and strengthen cooperation for the benefit of the citizens of two countries.

Amid global insecurity and COVID-19, according to Paul Kagame, the partnership between Kigali and Brazzaville can be “a source of stability, growth and prosperity” within the Great Lakes region.

According to President Kagame, “Africa has been talking about integration and unity for as long as Africa has existed. We need to continue making fast steps. With the vast knowledge and resources our continent has, there is no reason to still be where we are today.”

“We have what it takes to address common challenges, joining forces to ensure that we continue to move our countries faster towards progress and success,” President Kagame said. He added that “We need to move to deliver what we have promised ourselves, but above all promised our citizens. It is high time to do better.”

On the second day, President Kagame and President Sassou Nguesso presided over the signing of bilateral agreements in sectors of economic partnership, mining, SMEs and handcrafts, culture and arts.

Later while in Oyo town President Kagame and President Sassou Nguesso visited the Museum of Kiebe-Kiebe, a milk factory, a farm and a modern abattoir.