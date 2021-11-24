National
Kagame Urges COMESA Citizens On Digitization Of Economies
President Paul Kagame told the COMESA heads of State and Government Summit that integrating technology as a tool for economic development will be a game changer for the people in respective countries.
Kagame while speaking at the 21st COMESA Heads of State and Government Summit on Tuesday reminded the leaders that they should take step forward in integrating digital technologies in trade.
“Our efforts should not end here. We need to ensure that our citizens have access to these tools. First, we must foster digital literacy.” he said. “The approval of the COMESA online Trade Portal that took place last year by the council of ministers exemplifies this continuity.”
Setting an exemplary, Kagame said Rwanda has prioritized digital economic integration and working to achieve a 60% digital literacy rate for adults by 2024.
He though emphasized that a combined efforts of COMESA partner’s states can act as catalysts for the continents digital integration.
“We need to implement policies in the COMESA bloc that creates affordable, transparent and secure platforms for digital cross-border payments by small and medium sized enterprises.
The COMESA Business Council, through its Digital Financial Inclusion Program has already started this work, and they have our support.” he said.
He said Africa’s integration agenda will be achieved by continuing to put stability at the forefront of continent’s growth and development.
Rwanda looks forward to working with our partners in COMESA to maximize the opportunities for trade and prosperity in our region.
He also said the youth led enterprises account for many businesses on our continent and we cannot afford to leave them behind.
The African Union Agenda aspires to boost digital technologies, data and interconnection so as to accelerate economic transformation and the creation of productive jobs.
According to the Africa development dynamics report of 2021, reports that in 37 African countries, more than 50% of its population cannot afford 1GB of data per month. The report also adds that only 315 of all African firms have their own website.
Minister Ugirashebuja Heads Rwandan Delegation To Turkey For Interpol General Assembly
The Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Dr. Emmanuel Ugirashebuja is in Istanbul, Turkey where he is attending the 89th Interpol General Assembly, which started on Tuesday, November 23.
Minister Ugirashebuja is heading a Rwandan delegation for the three-day General Assembly, which includes the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza and the Secretary-General for Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Col (rtd) Jeannot K. Ruhunga.
The annual General Assembly for INTERPOL’s supreme governing body comes at the time when the world is faced with the pandemic of COVID-19.
Top on the agenda is, therefore, the ratification of measures taken to address the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Interpol’s statutory cycle.
More than 2.16 million people have so far succumbed to the pandemic globally, with 1341 deaths registered in Rwanda so far.
The delegates will also look at the Police operations and technology, Interpol strategic framework 2022-2025, and operational and strategic partnerships. It will conclude on November 25, with elections of the new Executive Committee.
Rwanda hosted the 84th Interpol General Assembly in 2015.
Delegates appointed by the governments of member countries, who form the supreme body of Interpol, meet once a year and take all the major decisions affecting general policy, the resources needed for international cooperation, working methods, finances and programmes of activities.
These decisions are in the form of resolutions.
Rwanda Hosts Summit With Officers Of Commonwealth – Africa Region
Rwanda is hosting the 17th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) – Africa Region.
The Conference was officially opened at Kigali Convention Centre by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Right Hon. Mukabalisa Donatille.
She said, “this is a great opportunity for the Parliament of Rwanda and the country, in general, to welcome our esteemed colleagues from African Parliaments, members of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.”
“We are certainly looking forward to a highly productive couple of days ahead, discussing with our African counterparts on better ways to address our citizens needs and contribute to the fulfilment of their aspirations,” the Speaker added in a statement issued yesterday.
The 17th CSPOC, themed “African Parliaments in the 21st Century” will be focusing on the following topics: – The Presiding Officer in a changing Society: Strategies for floor management of radical dissent and minority Government; – The relevance of Parliamentary Immunities, Powers and Privileges: Country experiences; and – Retooling Parliaments for effective and efficient oversight.
Although Parliament, by its nature, is conservative, the destructive impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic has created a new normal.
It is therefore imperative for Parliaments across Africa to modify their methods, rules and tools to respond to a radical and fast-changing society.
The following twelve (12) branches are participating at the 17th CSPOC: Botswana, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda. In addition, Some Nigeria State Assemblies and South Africa Provincial Legislatures will be participating on observer status.
Sexual Violence Survivors From 12 Countries Gather in DRC
More than 20 survivors of conflict-related sexual violence in Africa have convened at a forum in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s capitaL Kinshasa to deliberate on possible deterent measures against this crime.
The event titled “It’s Time: Survivors’ Forum on Reparations” aims at providing a platform for survivors of conflict-related sexual violence around the world to share their testimonies, perceptions and thoughts around the issue of reparations and of their participation in the process.
“There is nothing more urgent today in our country, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and others around the world, than to listen to survivors of conflict-related sexual violence,” says Dr. Denis Mukwege, Nobel Peace Prize winner, president and co-founder of the Global Fund for Survivors.
Dr.Mukwege added that the forum is a chance to hear them, “Listening to them would be one of the most beautiful forms of recognition that we can offer them.”
Esther Dingemans, Executive Director of the Global Reparations Fund (GSF) added, “Today we want to listen to the victims, the survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, especially on reparations issues.”
According to her, reparation is currently a right for survivors, recognized at different levels, national, international, but in reality they do not receive it. And one of the GSF’s missions is to change that reality. This involves advocacy with states (which must take responsibility), but also through real work with survivors so that they can speak out on silent issues such as conflict-related violence. “It helps governments listen to them and realize that it is very urgent that victims receive redress. ”
Around 80 participants are expected around the survivors, including representatives of the international community, United Nations and African Union agencies and bodies, diplomatic missions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, civil society organizations, experts and academics and national and local authorities.
“We expect a lot from African leaders. What still makes me most comfortable is knowing that this activity is organized in Kinshasa. The dual status of President Tshisekedi will allow us to carry out greater advocacy for African presidents to get involved in changing African history. May we be able to leave these cycles of violence, may our populations experience happiness in their territories and may other nations come to experience lasting peace, ” said Christelle Vuanga, national deputy and president of the Gender Commission of the National Assembly.
Meanwhile, this forum which kicked off on November 22, will also enable survivors, activists, experts and other stakeholders to draft the Kinshasa Declaration on the rights of survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.
