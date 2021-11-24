Kagame Urges COMESA Citizens On Digitization Of Economies

President Paul Kagame told the COMESA heads of State and Government Summit that integrating technology as a tool for economic development will be a game changer for the people in respective countries.

Kagame while speaking at the 21st COMESA Heads of State and Government Summit on Tuesday reminded the leaders that they should take step forward in integrating digital technologies in trade.

“Our efforts should not end here. We need to ensure that our citizens have access to these tools. First, we must foster digital literacy.” he said. “The approval of the COMESA online Trade Portal that took place last year by the council of ministers exemplifies this continuity.”

Setting an exemplary, Kagame said Rwanda has prioritized digital economic integration and working to achieve a 60% digital literacy rate for adults by 2024.

He though emphasized that a combined efforts of COMESA partner’s states can act as catalysts for the continents digital integration.

“We need to implement policies in the COMESA bloc that creates affordable, transparent and secure platforms for digital cross-border payments by small and medium sized enterprises.

The COMESA Business Council, through its Digital Financial Inclusion Program has already started this work, and they have our support.” he said.

He said Africa’s integration agenda will be achieved by continuing to put stability at the forefront of continent’s growth and development.

Rwanda looks forward to working with our partners in COMESA to maximize the opportunities for trade and prosperity in our region.

He also said the youth led enterprises account for many businesses on our continent and we cannot afford to leave them behind.

The African Union Agenda aspires to boost digital technologies, data and interconnection so as to accelerate economic transformation and the creation of productive jobs.

According to the Africa development dynamics report of 2021, reports that in 37 African countries, more than 50% of its population cannot afford 1GB of data per month. The report also adds that only 315 of all African firms have their own website.