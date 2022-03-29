Kagame Tours BioNTech Facility in Germany

Rwanda President Paul Kagame has been given a guided tour at the BioNTech facility in Mainz Germany.

“I had the great opportunity to visit with Uğur Şahin at BioNTech Group facility in Mainz, Germany. Impressive innovations in biotech! High Level Stuff. A very good person and couple he and Dr. Özlem Türeci are!,” President Kagame said shortly after the guided tour.

BioNTech or broadly Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a German biotechnology company based in Mainz that develops and manufactures active immunotherapies for patient-specific approaches to the treatment of diseases.

It develops pharmaceutical candidates based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) for use as individualized cancer immunotherapies, as vaccines against infectious diseases and as protein replacement therapies for rare diseases, and also engineered cell therapy, novel antibodies and small molecule immunomodulators as treatment options for cancer.

In 2020, BioNTech, partnering with Pfizer for testing and logistics, developed the RNA vaccine BNT162b2 for preventing COVID-19 infections, which at the time offered a 91% efficacy.

According to Rwanda Presidency, BioNTech is expected to begin construction to house the BioNTainers in Rwanda later this year, with the production line expected to initially produce 50 million doses, and the potential to later increase gradually.

The African Union (AU) and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are aiming to have 60 percent of Africa’s vaccines produced locally by 2040.

Kagame believes, “Africa must build mutually beneficial partnerships to strengthen its capacity to manufacture vaccines and pharmaceuticals.”

BioNTech has commited itself to produce mRNA vaccines end to end in Rwanda, Ghana, and Senegal.