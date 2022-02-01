Kagame To Youth: Keep Unbreakable Rwandan Spirit For Generations

Rwandans on Tuesday marked the 28th National Heroes Day with celebrations officially held at the Heroes Mausoleum in the capital Kigali.

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame laid a wreath at the National Heroes Mausoleum in honour of Rwanda’s national heroes.

The ceremony was also graced by government officials and representatives of diplomatic corps accredited to Rwanda.

In his remarks, President Kagame noted, ” We honor the lives of the heroes -men and women- of Rwanda, and the sacrifices they made to enable us to build the dignified and united nation we live in today. That puts a heavy responsibility on each of us who are working to transform our country.”

Kagame challenged the country’s youth, “we count on you to keep the unbreakable Rwandan spirit alive for generations to come.”

National Heroes

The national heroes of Rwanda country are celebrated in three different categories, known as Imanzi, Imena, and Ingenzi.

The Imanzi is the supreme Hero who demonstrated outstanding achievements characterized by supreme sacrifice, outstanding importance and example.

Belonging to this category is the Unknown Soldier – any soldier who perished during the liberation struggle and those who may in the future shed blood in a battlefield to defend country sovereignty.

It also includes Major General Fred Rwigema, who died on the frontline the day after the launch of the country’s armed liberation struggle in October 1990.

The Imena category comprises of heroes known for their extraordinary acts for the country marked by sacrifice, high importance and example.

The Imena category includes King Mutara III Rudahigwa Charles Léon Pierre, Michel Rwagasana (special adviser to late King Rudahigwa), and Agathe Uwilingiyimana, the female prime minister who was slain by genocidal government forces within just hours of the start of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The Ingenzi category comprises heroes who are still alive, but who are known for their good ideas or outstanding achievements characterised by sacrifice, great importance and high example.