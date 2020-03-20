President Paul Kagame has expressed gratitude towards Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma and his Foundation for his generous donation of test kits that were delivered in Kigali on Friday.

“This is a huge shot in the arm and a much needed contribution in our work to stop the spread of coronavirus,” President Kagame said in a tweet at midnight.

“I know the people of Rwanda join me in gratitude,” he said.

Thank you @JackMa and @foundation_ma for your generous donation of test kits delivered in Kigali today. This is a huge shot in the arm and a much needed contribution in our work to stop the spread of #Coronavirus. I know the people of Rwanda join me in gratitude — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) March 20, 2020

The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation announced this week that it was sending 20,000 testing kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 protective suits each, to every one of the 54 African nations.

Africa can be one step ahead of the coronavirus. To each of the 54 African countries, we will donate 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields. Thank you @PMEthiopia @AbiyAhmedAli for your support. pic.twitter.com/6oKptVCjNx — Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 16, 2020

In total, 1.1 million testing kits, 6 million masks and 60,000 protective suits will be delivered to Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali of Ethiopia will take the lead in managing the logistics and onward distribution of the supplies across the African countries.

President Kagame confirmed that Rwanda had already received the kits.

This donation to African nations is the latest in a series of initiatives from the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation to support areas of the world most affected by the current pandemic, recipient countries include, among others: Japan, South Korea, United States, Italy, Spain and Belgium.

In addition to the donations, the Foundations also announced plans to work with medical institutions in Africa to provide online training material for COVID-19 clinical treatment.

Rwanda confirmed six more positice cases on Friday, tallying to 17, but the Ministry of Health said some patients have shown positive recovery signs and two of them were discharged earlier in the day as the country continues to heighten efforts of containing the pandemic.