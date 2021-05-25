Kagame Tells African Politicians To Respect The Youth

“There are those who have made it their way of life to disrespect others, especially to disrespect our continent,” President Paul Kagame said on Tuesday afternoon while addressing delegates at an Africa Day celebration ceremony.

“But the worst comes when even within the continent we may not have that full respect for each other,” Kagame said, noting that, “I know sometimes it falls on deaf ears…” he said before wondering, “Why doesn’t Africa or why don’t Africans or these young people deserve respect like others do? I think mutual respect is the best form of relationship. The fact that somebody is poor does not take away the respect, the dignity that people want.”

The President insisted that Africa has the opportunity for growth with youth, and therefore the continent should instead be building institutions and systems. “We can’t drop the ball for small benefits and forget the continental benefits,” he said in his short, but Messianic speech.

President Kagame: Why doesn’t Africa or why don’t Africans or these young people deserve respect like others do? I think mutual respect is the best form of relationship. The fact that somebody is poor does not take away the respect, the dignity that people want. — Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) May 25, 2021

Kagame was speaking at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc (www.UBAgroup.com), celebration of this year’s Africa Day in commemoration of African unity with the third edition of its annual UBA Africa Conversations, headlined by Africa’s international leaders that included; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO); Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation(WHO) and Makhtar Sop Diop, Managing Director, International Finance Corporation (IFC). The conversations were held online.

Meanwhile, Kagame regretted that Africa has to ask the question as to what African leaders are doing to stop the crises going on across the continent. “But rather, ask ourselves what we should be doing or should have done to actually prevent them from happening in the first place.”

In his view, the main thing for Africans is to invest in one another, or at least thinking about one another’s wellbeing so that “we do whatever it takes for us to create a stable and sustainable African continent.”

According to the theme, at a time of unparalleled African leadership in global organisations, the UBA Africa Conversations provided the opportunity for an African and global audience to hear directly from distinguished guests like President Kagame on Africa’s relationship with the world, the opportunities and the challenges, and their own personal journeys.

“We must put in place good politics. We can’t just switch off conflicts and crises unless we invest in addressing the root causes of these problems,” he said, adding that, “We need to walk the talk. We need to put a sense of urgency in this, we need to be a little bit more serious in doing things. Because we have crises, poverty and more that we have to address.”