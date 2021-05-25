Politics
Kagame Tells African Politicians To Respect The Youth
“There are those who have made it their way of life to disrespect others, especially to disrespect our continent,” President Paul Kagame said on Tuesday afternoon while addressing delegates at an Africa Day celebration ceremony.
“But the worst comes when even within the continent we may not have that full respect for each other,” Kagame said, noting that, “I know sometimes it falls on deaf ears…” he said before wondering, “Why doesn’t Africa or why don’t Africans or these young people deserve respect like others do? I think mutual respect is the best form of relationship. The fact that somebody is poor does not take away the respect, the dignity that people want.”
The President insisted that Africa has the opportunity for growth with youth, and therefore the continent should instead be building institutions and systems. “We can’t drop the ball for small benefits and forget the continental benefits,” he said in his short, but Messianic speech.
Kagame was speaking at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc (www.UBAgroup.com), celebration of this year’s Africa Day in commemoration of African unity with the third edition of its annual UBA Africa Conversations, headlined by Africa’s international leaders that included; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO); Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation(WHO) and Makhtar Sop Diop, Managing Director, International Finance Corporation (IFC). The conversations were held online.
Meanwhile, Kagame regretted that Africa has to ask the question as to what African leaders are doing to stop the crises going on across the continent. “But rather, ask ourselves what we should be doing or should have done to actually prevent them from happening in the first place.”
In his view, the main thing for Africans is to invest in one another, or at least thinking about one another’s wellbeing so that “we do whatever it takes for us to create a stable and sustainable African continent.”
According to the theme, at a time of unparalleled African leadership in global organisations, the UBA Africa Conversations provided the opportunity for an African and global audience to hear directly from distinguished guests like President Kagame on Africa’s relationship with the world, the opportunities and the challenges, and their own personal journeys.
“We must put in place good politics. We can’t just switch off conflicts and crises unless we invest in addressing the root causes of these problems,” he said, adding that, “We need to walk the talk. We need to put a sense of urgency in this, we need to be a little bit more serious in doing things. Because we have crises, poverty and more that we have to address.”
Will President Nyusi Fully Regain Control Of Cabo Delgado?
The ruthless and powerful jihadists of Al-Shabab, the group affiliated with the Islamic State could be destined for a long-term reorientation of affairs of Mozambique.
Last April, the jihadist rebellion in the greater Cabo Delgado region caused the country to lose an important contract with Total, further undermining the governance of the head of state.
This was to be the promise of a financial windfall of U$ 2 billion a year for the Mozambican state coffers. The opportunity to “prove that energy resources can be a blessing, not a curse”, declared President Filipe Nyusi during his inauguration speech for a second term on January 15, 2020.
It is now only a mirage . On April 26, the Total group once again suspended its gas site project at Afungi in northern Mozambique. In question, the growing threat of the jihadist rebellion in this region of Cabo Delgado since 2017.
The capture of the strategic port of Palma by jihadists affiliated with the Islamic State marks an unprecedented turning point in southern Africa.
Despite the support of Russian and South African mercenaries, the Mozambican army seems powerless and unable to contain the advance of the jihadists of Al-Shabab, the group affiliated with the Islamic State which took the very strategic port on March 24. de Palma, located in north-eastern Mozambique, in the province of Cabo Delgado, near Tanzania.
Al-Shabab – “young people” in Arabic – emerged around 2007 in Cabo Delgado, a predominantly Muslim province.
This network of young Salafist preachers and students, born out of a split within the government-recognized Islamic Council of Mozambique (Cislamo), opposes local Sufi Islam.
Inspired in particular by the rigorous theories of Kenyan Aboud Rogo, killed in 2012 in Mombasa, they created Koranic schools and built mosques.
They are gradually asserting their hold on the ground, building on the feeling of ethnic, economic and political exclusion that prevails in this underprivileged region.
The group intends to enforce Sharia law in areas it controls. Clashes with the Mozambican security services are increasing and the insurgents are becoming militarized.
On October 5, 2017, Al-Shabab launched its first offensive, attacking police stations in the coastal town of Mocímboa da Praia. It was the start of a cycle of violence that has continued to escalate since.
Cabo Delgado is one of the poorest regions in the country, its soil is rich. The discovery, in the 2000s, of gigantic hydrocarbon deposits attracted foreign capital, like the American Exxon Mobil, via Rovuma LNG, or the French Total, which invested 23 billion dollars in its liquefied gas project, in 2019.
In December 2020, the intensification of jihadist attacks, however, forced the French group to stop the work started on the Afungi peninsula, 10 km from Palma.
On March 24, Total obtained guarantees from Maputo regarding the security of the site, and decided to relaunch its activity. Chance of the calendar? A few hours later, Al-Shabab launches its assault on Palma.
Burundi’s Uprona Party Breaking Apart
The Union for National Progress is a nationalist political party in Burundi (UPRONA) founded by Louis Rwagasore in 1960, initially emerged as a nationalist united front in opposition to Belgian colonial rule but subsequently became an integral part of the one-party state established by Michel Micombero after 1966.
Today the party is living in its own shadow that the founders would never have expected it to lose power to such an extent.
The legal or illegal, legitimate or illegitimate heirs of Prince Louis Rwagasore, the historic leader of the Uprona, scattered throughout Burundi and the world, quarrel, tear each other apart, diverge on everything.
A few hiccups or even a few pecks within a political party are not excluded. It is even a sign of a certain vitality. From the clash of ideas light springs, they say … But sometimes sparks, even explosions. The Uprona has known it all. It’s in the DNA of this party. God only knows how many tribunes, some of them very brilliant, big mouths, rhetoricians, talkers and phrasers, that the Uprona has known.
Fangs, banana peels, betrayals, conspiracies, intrigues, coalitions, cabals and plots, this party has been through it all. And it is not for nothing that he has always reminded his activists that they must be “Badasigana”, “those who walk at the same pace.” An ideal often forgotten, betrayed according to interests.
But today the party has taken it to another level. The tenors of the party put on a spectacle, they no longer even manage to pretend to tune their violins, reconcile their irreconcilable interests, and silence their appetites.
Because this is not a struggle for the ideal of Prince Rwagasore … Yes, we must not lose sight of the fact that the old state party, which once tolerated no dissenting voices, remains among the richest parties. Land, real estate .
It creates greed. Underlying this conflict is the “sale of property belonging to the party” in particular. Officially, it is to “meet the growing legitimate needs” of the latter. Evil tongues say it’s more in the interest of a few apparatchiks… And the fight is fierce.
We are witnessing splits, ejections, the party sees itself growing wings, not to fly high, but to plunge into the mire, the schisms.
Freed, like free electrons, some Badasigana seek other connections.
In physics, this bursting of order has a name: entropy. This is the image the Uprona offers
Kagame, Tshisekedi Agree to Strengthen Security
President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and his Congolese counterpart Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo have agreed on jointly strengthening security in their countries.
The two leaders met in Paris, France on the sidelines of the International Conference on Sudan and the Summit on Financing African Economies.
According to the Congolese Presidency, this tête-à-tête is part of the exchanges initiated by President Tshisekedi with his counterparts to better prepare the African Union’s plea at the summit on the financing of African economies which is taking place today (Tuesday) at the Grand Palais Éphémère.
Asked about the state of siege decreed in one of the provinces bordering Rwanda, Paul Kagame said he supported all initiatives aimed at restoring peace in the DRC.
“We welcome this initiative taken by the DRC authorities and we will do what is in our power to make it successful,” President Kagame replied.
In the process, the President of Rwanda reassured that Rwanda will be alongside the Democratic Republic of the Congo for initiatives aimed at strengthening security in the East.
“We will also be alongside the DRC for all the initiatives put in place to strengthen security in the east of its territory, which borders our country,” President Kagame added.
In addition, President Kagame stressed that he can only support any initiative likely to pacify the sub-region.
“We can only support anything that, in terms of security but also economically, helps stabilize and pacify the African Great Lakes sub-region. It is a necessity for everyone’s development, ” said President Kagame.
It should be recalled than on May 6, DRCs North Kivu and Ituri provinces effectively came under rule by martial law.
The Congolese President called on the people of the two provinces “to cooperate closely with the military authorities deployed by denouncing enemies of the people and complicity at whatever level” with those perpetrating violence.
Eastern Congo with population of 20 million people, borders Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi. This region hosts at least 120 armed groups.
