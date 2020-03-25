President Paul Kagame is engaging global leaders to figure out response towards allocating sufficient resources in support of actions taken by Africa to end the coronavirus pandemic.

The President telephoned Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday afternoon and discussed the importance of decisive national health measures and global cooperation.

“I just had a very good and productive conversation with Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, on the importance of decisive national health measures and global cooperation in ending the #CoronaVirus pandemic and specific steps to address its over arching effects going forward,” Kagame said on Twitter shortly after the phone call.

Kagame said that he thanked him for reaching out and for offering Canada’s assistance as well as his support for a coordinated G20 member response towards allocating sufficient resources in support of actions taken by Africa.

“To end this pandemic, we must work together to get this right,” he said.

Trudeau, who wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago, prompting the Premier to self- quarantine, has issued a massive stimulus package to cushion the Canadian economy from shocks.

Trudeau unveiled an economic response plan to provide $27 billion in direct support to Canadian workers and businesses and $55 billion via tax deferrals to meet liquidity needs of households and businesses.

This $82 billion relief package accounts for over 3% of the country’s GDP and is aimed to help Canadians pay for rent and groceries, while businesses will be able to pay their employees and bills during these uncertain times.

In Rwanda, the Central Bank Governor, John Rwangombwa announced a stimulus package of Rwf50 billion in the same spirit of cushioning the economy against the effects of the pandemic.