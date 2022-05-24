President Paul Kagame has sent messages of condolences to the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan GCMG, on the death of their late President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

HH Sheikh Khalifa died on May 13, 2022 and the ministry of presidential affairs declared 40 days of mourning with flags at half-mast.

Late Sheikh Khalifa was a friend of Rwanda and President Kagame is reportedly said to have expressed Rwanda’s tribute and that the people of Rwanda will continue to honour his memory by continuing to strengthen the longstanding ties between the governments and people of Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates.

Kagame extended his massage to Sheikh Mohamed on Monday through Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates.

The two officials met on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. “They also caught up on various areas of cooperation between our two countries,” a senior government official on Kagame’s entourage told Taarifa on Monday evening.

President Kagame meets with Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates on the sidelines of #wef22 pic.twitter.com/Mq3QPDp7Q2 — Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) May 23, 2022

The President is in Davos where he is attending a discussion on Sports as a Unifying Force featuring H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar; Gianni Infantino, FIFA President; Patrice Motsepe, Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe and former Arsenal Manager, Arsène Wenger.

The discussion also features Jillian Anne Ellis, San Diego Wave FC President; Édouard Mendy, goalkeeper for Premier League club Chelsea and the Senegal national team; and Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima known as “O Fenômeno” widely considered one of the greatest players of all time.