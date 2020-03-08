Believe it or not, the world needs both men and women to achieve aspirations of its communities.

At least those how have tested it and seen results like President Paul Kagame who is constantly bringing on board as many female leaders in government says there are tangible benefits.

“Whenever women gain,we all gain as a country,” Kagame said in a tweet on Sunday evening.

He said there can be no true progress without equality.

Kagame wished women a happy day and appreciated women for playing their rightful and equal role in Rwanda’s transformation. “Happy International Women’s Day to our sisters,mothers and daughters in Rwanda and across the world,” he said.

Earlier in the day, First Lady Jeannette Kagame also wished women a happy day and emphasized the need for providing women with necessary tools, and opportunities, with an equitable policy environment.

This, she said is, “to dismantle the barriers standing in their way towards a more impactful life.”