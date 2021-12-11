National
Kagame Says Technology, Innovation “Driving Forces” Of Rwanda’s Economic Transformation
President Paul Kagame has said that technology and innovation are among the driving forces and transformation tools for Rwanda’s economy.
He said this during the first edition of Hanga Pitch Fest 2021 awarding ceremony that took place at Kigali Arena.
He said that for innovation and technology to impact the economy more effort must be invested.
“If you want to drive the economy based on the knowledge, which is very important, and by the way which is available in any part of the world you go to, it depends on how you are ready to tap into that and the difference will be made by how you focus on it, invest in it,” he said.
President Kagame also called upon investors and companies to invest and support start-up companies for them to be able to grow but also emphasized the importance of partnerships.
“Hanga Pitch Fest has equipped all those who participated to grow your companies. I want to encourage you to take full advantage of the programs and the services in our countries to help start-ups entrepreneurs succeed. More public and private partnerships are needed in order to accelerate the growth of the startup ecosystem. In advanced economies, eventually which ours want to be. The linkage between the universities and entrepreneurship are deep and productivity in Africa should be no different,” the President said.
He also encouraged tech hubs that are opening up to continue with their efforts in supporting Rwanda’s start-ups and enterprises.
“I want to single out an example of Norrsken East Africa, which launched recently that will offer 20 Rwandan start-ups a platform to serve some of Africa’s health challenges,” he said.
Meanwhile, Paula Ingabire, the Minister of ICT and Innovation said the event is a call for the responsible organs to continue supporting the young innovators. “They can’t walk this entrepreneurial journey alone and they are going to need all of us,” she stressed.
Claire Akamanzi, RDB CEO congratulated the winners for their talent and innovations, entrepreneurship spirit, commitment and perseverance and reminded them of the major contribution they have towards the economy, calling them “the future that will deliver Rwanda’s economic transformation.”
Winners
Out of the 400 different start-ups that applied only 25 were selected and 5 reached the final stage where the overall champion walked away with a US$50,000 cash prize.
Among the best five, Dianne Cyuzuzo, the only female in the finalist’s group became the champion of the HangaPitchFest 2021 for her digital project that seeks to bring back Rwanda’s traditional artifacts on the market.
Leandre Berwa whose project, Second Life Storage, offers power back up and energy storage, walked away with US$20,000.
While Norman Mugisha, the 3rd Run-up Afri-farmers walked away with US$15,000, and respectively Yussouf Ntwali the CEO of BAG, and Angelo Igitego whose project seek to boost employment and medical services US$12,500.
On top of the financial boost, winners will also be helped to access investors around the world among other benefits.
HangaPitch Fest is an initiative of the Rwanda Development Board and Ministry of ICT and Innovation that aims to offer young entrepreneurs a platform where they can showcase ideas that are creating different innovations.
National
Kagame Praises Cape Town As A Reputable University In Africa
President Paul Kagame has lauded the University of Cape Town as among reputable Universities in Africa that has shaped both South African and Rwandan students as well.
“University of Cape Town is not only one of Africa’s finest Universities, it is recognized around the world for excellence. Among its graduates, we count South Africa’s best and brightest as well as many emerging professionals in my country and through Africa,” he said through a statement issued by the his office on Friday.
Kagame made the remarks during the installation of Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe as Chancellor of the University of Cape Town.
“The time our students spent on the University of Cape Town Campus not only enriched them academically but prepared them for a productive life of service after graduation,” he added.
President Kagame has also called on Africa countries to build both deep economic integration and unity.
“Over time, the incumbent UCT Chancellor tended to reflect where South Africa is and where it going. Going forward, we want to see an even greater connection between UCT and our continent as a whole as we work to deepen African Economic Integration and unity,” he said.
Kagame further applauded the new Chancellor of the University calling him “symbolic head of the university”
Since 2014, Rwandan students traveling to South Africa significantly dropped due to visa policies between the two countries.
However, recently, both countries have stressed their determination and commitment to normalize diplomatic ties.
Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Vincent Biruta, and Dr. Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, held a meeting in Pretoria in July and assessed the state of bilateral relations and discussed impediments threatening the relations of both countries since 2014.
National
Eastern Province Receives Rwf8B Grant For Climate Change Mitigation
The Eastern province has received Rwf8 billion as a financing grant that will help to mitigate the effects of climate change in the most hit drought area.
The grant agreement was signed by the Swedish Ambassador, Johanna Teague and Rwanda Minister for Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana on the side of Rwanda.
The financing will help to conserve agricultural areas, planting trees in the areas covering 400 km on the roadsides and the water shores and 8000 hectares in the gardens.
The financing is aimed to find a lasting solution to conserve biodiversity and promote conservation policies.
For the policy to be implemented according to officials, it will involve the stakeholders, government institutions, local authorities, universities and other private sectors.
Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana, speaking at the signing of the agreement said the move will create a tangible effect to make Rwanda implement 2050 development goals that envision to fight against the climate.
“The project has come to support our goal of conserving the biodiversity and mitigating climate change and fighting against the climate change effects. It is our 7-year program of putting forward the conservation of biodiversity,” he said.
Rwanda needs over US$11 billion to implement the measures between 2021 and 2030 t mitigate and adapt to climate change. It is expected that US$ 4. 155 billion will be secured from domestic financing, while US$ 6. 885 billion will be sourced from external financing.
According to the Rwanda Environmental Management Authority of 2019 report indicate that areas of Eastern Province; Nyagatare, Bugesera, Gatsibo, Kayonza, Ngoma and Kirehe districts were experienced to have a high frequency of rainfall deficit, late rainfall onsets and a significant number of dry spells and are prone to drought.
The report also spotted that the livelihoods of people in Eastern provinces are dependent on agriculture.
National
Tanzania at 60 years Of Self Rule
President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, on Thursday arrived at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam where he joined President Suluhu Samia and thousands of Tanzanians for the country’s 60th Independence Day celebrations.
Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta also flew to Tanzania to attend the 60th independence day celebrations at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam with President Kenyatta as the official guest for the celebrations.
Other African Heads of State in attendance were Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi, President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani and DR Congo Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde.
Other leaders, included former presidents Joyce Banda (Malawi) and Armando Guebuza (Mozambique).
Lady Justice Imani Aboud, the president of the African Court of Human and Peoples’ Rights (AfCHPR), ambassadors and high commissioners in Tanzania, were also at the celebrations.
Uganda Cranes are also part of Tanzania’s Usiku ya Uhuru (Independence Day Celebrations) after getting invited for a friendly game. The two East African Nations are facing off at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.
Kagame Says Technology, Innovation “Driving Forces” Of Rwanda’s Economic Transformation
Rwanda, Burundi Relations Improving, Officials Say
Kagame Praises Cape Town As A Reputable University In Africa
CIMERWA Plc Profit Before Tax Hits Record Rwf 5.4bn In Year-ended 30 September 2021, +179% Increase
Eastern Province Receives Rwf8B Grant For Climate Change Mitigation
Eastern Province Receives Rwf8B Grant For Climate Change Mitigation
Uganda Scientists to Launch First satellite in 2022
Kagame Praises Cape Town As A Reputable University In Africa
CIMERWA Plc Profit Before Tax Hits Record Rwf 5.4bn In Year-ended 30 September 2021, +179% Increase
Rwanda, Burundi Relations Improving, Officials Say
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Museveni’s RNC Agenda Suspicious Under Disguised ADF Attack
-
Crime5 days ago
Vital Kamerhe Walks Out Of Prison After 20 Months
-
Business4 days ago
PPC Africa Sustainability Model: CIMERWA’s Corporate Social Investment
-
Business2 days ago
Rwanda Standards Board Begins Automating Its Services
-
Politics4 days ago
UPDF Hunted ADF Rebels But Brought Home Congolese Wives
-
Opinions2 days ago
Media Blackout On UPDF War Against ADF a Mistake
-
Business4 days ago
RUSIZI II Border To Boost Trans-border Trade, Ease Service Delivery
-
Politics4 days ago
Rwanda Security Force In Cabo Delgado Get Booster Jabs