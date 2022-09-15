President Paul Kagame has said Rwanda is ready to work with Prince Charles III who ascended the throne following the death of her mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Kagame, now Chairperson of the Commonwealth, held a phone conversation with King Charles III and conveyed his condolences to the British royal family after the death of Queen.

“I had the opportunity to express through phone conversation my sincere condolences to His Majesty King Charles III for the passing of his mother Her Late Majesty Queen,” Kagame said on Thursday. “Rwanda looks forward to working together with King Charles to move the Commonwealth agenda forward in service of all our citizens.”

Recently, Prince Charles III attended the 26 edition of the Commonwealth Heads of State summit that in Kigali on June 23 where he delivered a speech on Malaria and NTDs summit as well as durimg the Kwita Izina Gorilla Naming Ceremony.

The Prince of Wales, 73, was invited to the 4-month-old gorilla naming ceremony by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) for the annual Kwita Izina Gorilla Naming Ceremony alongside his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The UK’s symbolic political figure said he was ‘most touched’ to be tapped for the historic tradition of Gorilla Naming.

Rwanda has been the UK’s strong ally since the country joined the Commonwealth Nations in 2009.