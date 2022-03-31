Kagame Says 4th Industrial Revolution is an Equalizing Force

President Paul Kagame has said that the Fourth Industrial Revolution is an Equalizing Force and contributing solutions to some of today’s most pressing challenges.

The head of state made these remarks on Thursday at Kigali Convention Centre while officiating at the launch of the Centre for the 4th Industrial Revolution.

The centre was launched through a collaboration between Ministry of ICT and Innovation and the World Economic Forum. It aims at bringing together different stakeholders to accelerate global change using emerging technologies.

“The launch of this Centre is enabled by investments that we, as a country, have been making in science and technology,” President Kagame said.

He added that over the years, the World Economic Forum, “has accompanied our country’s ambition to be a digital economy, aiming at inclusive and sustainable growth. The launch of the Centre is happening at a critical time and we must take full advantage of it.”

The centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Rwanda is one of the many operating across the world, working to promote emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and internet of things (IoT).

These are technologies that are advancing and changing the way the world does business in political, social and economic spheres, at the same time putting pressure on policymakers.

In Rwanda, the centre focuses primarily on artificial intelligence (AI) and data policy, and seeks to develop multi-stakeholder partnerships to drive innovation and adoption at scale.

The two portfolios are aligned with the country’s vision to achieve select Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as ending hunger, and achieving food security.