President Paul Kagame has reminded the global north that Rwanda and other countries in the southern hemisphere have values.

States that are generally seen as part of the Global North tend to be wealthier and less unequal with large, well-developed infrastructure as well as advanced technology, manufacturing and energy industries. Southern states are generally developing countries with younger institutions.

President Kagame, Chair-in-Office of the Commonwealth made the remarks on Saturday during a CHOGM Press conference featuring; Patricia Scotland the Commonwealth SG, Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa and next Chair of the Commonwealth, President Irfaan Ali President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone.

“Checking facts is a serious problem with the very institutions we should have relied on to inform the public, the general public, and the world about some of these facts,” Kagame said on values from the global north.

“When people talk about values, sometimes it is one part of the world that has assumed the sole responsibility and the monopoly of defining values. The rest of us have no values we’ve just to keep learning from these ones who define values,” Kagame wondered.

The Rwandan leader who successfully organized and hosted the 26th edition of CHOGM noted, “The danger also is, it doesn’t matter how long you learn you’ll never qualify. You will always be branded somebody who has no values, or who comes from a place where there are no values.”

“Those from the North who always assume – where the BBC comes from – who always think they are the first of values, the rest have to follow, It’s a big mistake. It’s not true. We have values too. We, here, in Rwanda, in Africa, we do. No question about it,” Kagame said.

The British Broadcasting Corporation has in the past collided with government of Rwanda.

The British state broadcaster in 2015 was kicked out of Rwanda following a recommendations of a commission of inquiry instituted to investigate the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for denying the genocide against the Tutsi. The broadcaster is also accused of pursuing a sensationalist and malign agenda against Rwanda.