Finally government has taken a bold step to support the most vulnerable Rwandans who are struggling to put food on the table as a result of an imposed lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a televised addressing to the nation on Friday night, March 27, on the global coronavirus pandemic, President Paul Kagame said relevant institutions are working on a social protection plan to support the most vulnerable in our community.

Government will begin distributing food items such as maize flour, beans, cooking oil, rice, salt, and sugar. Rations will issued based on the number of people in a household.

Disturbing images have been circulating on social media showing people breaking into people’s homes and others being flogged after being caught stealing farm produce to feed themselves.

The President’s reassurance comes after a week-long of drastic pleas by helpless Rwandans who are on the verge of starvation due to lack of supplies and the inability to fend for themselves amidst a tight curfew.

“We need to speed this up,” Kagame said.

Meanwhile, the President called upon all Rwandans to play their role, in both action and attitude.

Rwanda is on a 2-week lockdown that began midnight March 21 following the Prime Minister’s directive instructing everyone to stay at home after the situation escalated quickly from 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in less than a week. The number had since risen to 54 by press time.

All movements are strictly prohibited except for essential movements such as grocery shopping, seeking medical services, and government employees designated for providing necessary services.

CP Kabera: “We are also working with different institutions that are providing essential services for #Rwanda-ns in order to prevent unnecessary moment. We urge people to comply and understand that protecting their lives and that of others is a shared responsibility.” — Rwanda National Police (@Rwandapolice) March 24, 2020

President Kagame said, “The measures we have taken are working. What we do today, will determine how quickly we can defeat this pandemic, so we can continue with our normal lives.”

“I would like to thank our Ministry of Health and other government institutions for the commendable job and commitment they continue to demonstrate through the work of our National Task Force led by the Prime Minister,” he said.

The President, who is currently serving as Chairperson of the AUDA-NEPAD, a development agency of the African Union, also took time to appreciate French President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Merkel and other G20 leaders for joining with AU Chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa to give Africa a special place in the G20 Coronavirus response.