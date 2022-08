President Paul Kagame and the Commander-in-Chief of Rwanda Defense Forces has promoted Brigadier General Eugene Nkubito to the rank of Major General.

Nkubito is presently the Division 1 commander in-charge of Eastern Province and Kigali City. He was also Senior Representative in the United Nations Missions in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The promotion takes immediate effect according to the communique released by the RDF on August 16.